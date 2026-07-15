EXCLUSIVE: Bunnie Xo's Tricks Paid Jelly Roll's Bills — Fuming Ex Tells How She Sold Herself to Keep Them Afloat

Despite rumors she was sitting on a big pile of money when she and the country crooner first got together in 2015, the 46-year-old said they were actually dirt poor, and that "I had sugar daddies at the time that were paying for all of this.

"We were two kids who literally had nothing... We were still in the streets. We were making money as it came," she said.

She recalled at some of Roll's early shows, only 20 people would be in the audience.

"And it was crazy because within the first three years of us being together, the crowd started doubling," she recounted.

The 41-year-old Son of a Sinner singer, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, filed for divorce from the Dumb Blonde podcaster in May, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2016.