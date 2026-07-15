EXCLUSIVE: Bunnie Xo's Tricks Paid Jelly Roll's Bills — Fuming Ex Tells How She Sold Herself to Keep Them Afloat
July 15 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Bunnie Xo worked as an escort to support now-estranged husband Jelly Roll before his career got off the ground, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I was turning tricks to pay our bills," the blond bombshell confessed. "I literally went on tour with him and was seeing clients just to fund our life at the time."
Bunnie Reveals Their Broke Beginnings
Despite rumors she was sitting on a big pile of money when she and the country crooner first got together in 2015, the 46-year-old said they were actually dirt poor, and that "I had sugar daddies at the time that were paying for all of this.
"We were two kids who literally had nothing... We were still in the streets. We were making money as it came," she said.
She recalled at some of Roll's early shows, only 20 people would be in the audience.
"And it was crazy because within the first three years of us being together, the crowd started doubling," she recounted.
The 41-year-old Son of a Sinner singer, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, filed for divorce from the Dumb Blonde podcaster in May, citing irreconcilable differences.
The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2016.
IVF Journey Left Her Broken
The former escort aka Alisa DeFord said things began going downhill in the last year and a half as she underwent a quest to have children via IVF, which she called "one of the loneliest, darkest journeys."
She reported she suffered multiple miscarriages and lost a number of embryos.
"It completely wrecked me," she said of the process. "It wrecked me emotionally, spiritually, physically... I became a shell of the person I was because I'm doing [IVF]."
Bunnie Claims She Held Everything Together
During the process, Bunnie admitted she and Roll "stopped communicating," adding: "I think that it's safe for me to say that I always loved my husband a little bit more than he loved me.
"I was like always protecting him and always making sure he was okay and like always chasing him, and I literally was the glue that held us together."