EXCLUSIVE: Jelly Rollin' On From Bunnie Xo — How 'Betrayals and Lies' Are at Heart of Country Star's Shock Marriage Split

The 41-year-old Save Me singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the shocking split, according to a Tennessee court filing dated May 18.

Country crooner Jelly Roll is ditching Bunnie Xo after nearly a decade of marriage, triggering a $20million divorce – and betrayals and lies are at the heart of their dashed union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bunnie Xo said Jelly Roll made her doubt herself after she questioned his former flame's posts.

"They really seemed like the couple who could survive absolutely anything, but behind the scenes, things were a lot messier than they admitted," an insider shared.

Bunnie, born Alisa Carter, worked in the sex industry before reinventing herself as a successful podcaster and entrepreneur, and Jelly transformed from a repeat offender and former drug dealer to a chart-topping star.

Bunnie, 46, explained that she thought something was up when one of his former flames started taking "cheap shots" at her on social media. When she brought up the gal's posts to Roll, she said: "He would gaslight the s--t out of me and make me feel crazy for doubting him."

She admitted she was shattered by the fling, yet they reconciled and even renewed their vows in 2023.