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EXCLUSIVE: Jelly Rollin' On From Bunnie Xo — How 'Betrayals and Lies' Are at Heart of Country Star's Shock Marriage Split

Jelly Roll's split from Bunnie Xo is allegedly fueled by betrayals and lies in their marriage.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll's split from Bunnie Xo is allegedly fueled by betrayals and lies in their marriage.

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July 2 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Country crooner Jelly Roll is ditching Bunnie Xo after nearly a decade of marriage, triggering a $20million divorce – and betrayals and lies are at the heart of their dashed union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 41-year-old Save Me singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the shocking split, according to a Tennessee court filing dated May 18.

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Marriage Survived Shocking Betrayal

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Bunnie Xo said Jelly Roll made her doubt herself after she questioned his former flame's posts.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo said Jelly Roll made her doubt herself after she questioned his former flame's posts.

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"They really seemed like the couple who could survive absolutely anything, but behind the scenes, things were a lot messier than they admitted," an insider shared.

Bunnie, born Alisa Carter, worked in the sex industry before reinventing herself as a successful podcaster and entrepreneur, and Jelly transformed from a repeat offender and former drug dealer to a chart-topping star.

Bunnie, 46, explained that she thought something was up when one of his former flames started taking "cheap shots" at her on social media. When she brought up the gal's posts to Roll, she said: "He would gaslight the s--t out of me and make me feel crazy for doubting him."

She admitted she was shattered by the fling, yet they reconciled and even renewed their vows in 2023.

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Betrayal Left Lasting Emotional Scars

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In 'Stripped Down,' Bunnie Xo revealed she had early doubts about her relationship with Roll.
Source: MEGA

In 'Stripped Down,' Bunnie Xo revealed she had early doubts about her relationship with Roll.

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"She forgave him because she loved him deeply and believed he was worth fighting for, but that betrayal left a huge scar that never really healed," the insider admitted.

Sources said that affair wasn't the only issue haunting the marriage. In her new memoir, Stripped Down, Bunnie confessed she initially had doubts about the relationship.

"There was always an element of uncertainty there, a lot of toxic patterns, that's very hard to overcome – no matter how much love there is," the source said.

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Friends said Bunnie Xo and Roll had planned to grow their family through IVF and surrogacy.
Source: MEGA

Friends said Bunnie Xo and Roll had planned to grow their family through IVF and surrogacy.

Friends believed the pair had put the worst behind them when they began publicly discussing plans to have a child through IVF and surrogacy, said a source who noted: "Bunnie desperately wanted a baby with Jelly, and they both talked about building the next chapter of their lives together. But now it's clear it was all a facade."

Roll also dropped nearly 300 pounds since 2022, and some are questioning if the transformation took a toll.

The insider added: "It's hard for people in her world not to blame his glow-up for this breakup."

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