EXCLUSIVE: Amal Clooney's Shocking Confession — George's Wife's Complaints About Rocky Relationship Spark New Divorce Rumors
July 15 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Amal Clooney's shocking comment that life was "easier" before she tied the knot with Hollywood hunk George Clooney has sparked new questions about their marriage and reignited fears they may be heading toward a $600million divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders said the international human rights lawyer has grown weary of the harsh spotlight that is a constant presence on her and the couple's 9-year-old kids, Ella and Alexander, along with the security issues that come along with it.
Amal's Comments Spark Marriage Fears
"She's not afraid to let her frustrations show anymore and this is a prime example," said an insider who brands her comments as a full-on betrayal to George.
The attorney has made it clear that being George's arm candy was never what she wanted in a marriage in a recent interview.
"It was a weird phenomenon. I used to have my work life and my personal life, and they could look quite different, and I was able to not have them mix... and then I got married, and that changed quite a lot," Amal said during an appearance earlier this month at a Cartier Dialogues event in Bangkok. "It was easier when I could decide what kind of exposure I got."
Sources said there are also concerns for their kids' safety.
In 2019, George admitted: "We don't want our kids to be targets, so we have to pay attention."
Amal Craves Life Beyond Spotlight
Insiders have told RadarOnline.com George, 65, and Amal, 48, have consistently clashed over where the family should put down roots, which sources say led to her decision to have the twins attend school in Provence, France – far from Hollywood stalkers.
"Amal is itching for her old, understated life where she could roam freely around New York and London and she finds it very challenging being tucked away in France and Italy," a source shared.
"She's frustrated. They're living this extremely off-radar existence that's ultimately turning them into a pair of glorified hermits."
'Only Time Will Tell'
There was even talk that they were trying to have a baby to save the marriage.
An insider said: "Only time will tell if they make it in the long run. But now there are a lot of red flags, and Amal's recent comments are being seen as a sign that she could well have one foot out the door."