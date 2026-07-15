EXCLUSIVE: Amal Clooney's Shocking Confession — George's Wife's Complaints About Rocky Relationship Spark New Divorce Rumors

Insiders said the international human rights lawyer has grown weary of the harsh spotlight that is a constant presence on her and the couple's 9-year-old kids, Ella and Alexander, along with the security issues that come along with it.

Amal Clooney 's shocking comment that life was "easier" before she tied the knot with Hollywood hunk George Clooney has sparked new questions about their marriage and reignited fears they may be heading toward a $600million divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Amal Clooney said life became more difficult after marrying George Clooney because of the increased public exposure.

"She's not afraid to let her frustrations show anymore and this is a prime example," said an insider who brands her comments as a full-on betrayal to George.

The attorney has made it clear that being George's arm candy was never what she wanted in a marriage in a recent interview.

"It was a weird phenomenon. I used to have my work life and my personal life, and they could look quite different, and I was able to not have them mix... and then I got married, and that changed quite a lot," Amal said during an appearance earlier this month at a Cartier Dialogues event in Bangkok. "It was easier when I could decide what kind of exposure I got."

Sources said there are also concerns for their kids' safety.

In 2019, George admitted: "We don't want our kids to be targets, so we have to pay attention."