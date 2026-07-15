Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > George Clooney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Amal Clooney's Shocking Confession — George's Wife's Complaints About Rocky Relationship Spark New Divorce Rumors

Amal Clooney's marriage complaints have fueled fresh George Clooney divorce rumors after her confession.
Source: MEGA

Amal Clooney's marriage complaints have fueled fresh George Clooney divorce rumors after her confession.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 15 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Amal Clooney's shocking comment that life was "easier" before she tied the knot with Hollywood hunk George Clooney has sparked new questions about their marriage and reignited fears they may be heading toward a $600million divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders said the international human rights lawyer has grown weary of the harsh spotlight that is a constant presence on her and the couple's 9-year-old kids, Ella and Alexander, along with the security issues that come along with it.

Article continues below advertisement

Amal's Comments Spark Marriage Fears

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Amal Clooney said life became more difficult after marrying George Clooney because of the increased public exposure.
Source: MEGA

Amal Clooney said life became more difficult after marrying George Clooney because of the increased public exposure.

Article continues below advertisement

"She's not afraid to let her frustrations show anymore and this is a prime example," said an insider who brands her comments as a full-on betrayal to George.

The attorney has made it clear that being George's arm candy was never what she wanted in a marriage in a recent interview.

"It was a weird phenomenon. I used to have my work life and my personal life, and they could look quite different, and I was able to not have them mix... and then I got married, and that changed quite a lot," Amal said during an appearance earlier this month at a Cartier Dialogues event in Bangkok. "It was easier when I could decide what kind of exposure I got."

Sources said there are also concerns for their kids' safety.

In 2019, George admitted: "We don't want our kids to be targets, so we have to pay attention."

Article continues below advertisement

Amal Craves Life Beyond Spotlight

Article continues below advertisement
George previously said he and Amal must protect Ella and Alexander from becoming targets.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

George previously said he and Amal must protect Ella and Alexander from becoming targets.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders have told RadarOnline.com George, 65, and Amal, 48, have consistently clashed over where the family should put down roots, which sources say led to her decision to have the twins attend school in Provence, France – far from Hollywood stalkers.

"Amal is itching for her old, understated life where she could roam freely around New York and London and she finds it very challenging being tucked away in France and Italy," a source shared.

"She's frustrated. They're living this extremely off-radar existence that's ultimately turning them into a pair of glorified hermits."

Article continues below advertisement

'Only Time Will Tell'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
jelly roll divorce motive bunnie racy reputation

EXCLUSIVE: Jelly Roll's Secret Divorce Motive Revealed — 'Bad' Bunnie Xo's Racy Reputation Was Crushing His Carefully Crafted Image

kate gosselin son colin tell all destroy her

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Gosselin Crumbling Over Son's Tell-All — Mega-Mom Fears She'll Be Destroyed by Collin's Claims

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Sources claimed Amal's recent remarks have fueled fresh speculation about the couple's marriage.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Sources claimed Amal's recent remarks have fueled fresh speculation about the couple's marriage.

There was even talk that they were trying to have a baby to save the marriage.

An insider said: "Only time will tell if they make it in the long run. But now there are a lot of red flags, and Amal's recent comments are being seen as a sign that she could well have one foot out the door."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.