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EXCLUSIVE: Jelly Roll's Secret Divorce Motive Revealed — 'Bad' Bunnie Xo's Racy Reputation Was Crushing His Carefully Crafted Image

jelly roll divorce motive bunnie racy reputation
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll's reported divorce motive is tied to concerns over Bunnie's racy reputation.

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July 15 2026, Published 6:45 a.m. ET

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Country star Jelly Roll is blaming irreconcilable differences for his divorce from Bunnie Xo – but sources said the real reason behind the shocking split is that his public lean into religion is clashing with the blond bombshell's racy past and risqué podcast content, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"There is just such a conflict in what's going on. He's preaching this Christian way of life. She's posing mostly naked and talking about p--n and p-----s on her podcast," said an insider, referring to Bunnie's successful Dumb Blonde show.

"At every turn she's just kind of embarrassing him and wrecking every PR narrative that they're trying to create. This is the talk of the town [in Nashville]."

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Bunnie Sparks Fresh Marriage Drama

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Sources said Jelly Roll's growing focus on faith conflicted with Bunnie Xo's podcast and public image
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Sources said Jelly Roll's growing focus on faith conflicted with Bunnie Xo's podcast and public image

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The Son of a Sinner singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, and Bunnie, formerly known as Alisa Carter, tied the knot in August 2016 at a chapel in Las Vegas – one year after meeting following his performance at Sin City's Country Saloon.

But on May 18, he filed for divorce in Tennessee.

In Bunnie's memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, she recalls being upfront with Roll about her past as a high-class call girl and writes: "He wasn't scared or put off in any way. 'I respect it,' he said. 'You're a f--kin' hustler, and I ain't got a problem with it.'"

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Jelly Roll Changed Beyond Recognition

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In her memoir 'Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic,' Bunnie said Roll accepted her past without judgment.
Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

In her memoir 'Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic,' Bunnie said Roll accepted her past without judgment.

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Speaking of the early days of their romance, Bunnie, 46, said: "It was the first relationship where my boyfriend didn't want to change me and I didn't want to change him, either."

But Roll, an ex-con and former drug dealer, did change – becoming a Jesus-praising superstar and dropping a whopping 300 pounds since starting his weight loss journey in 2022.

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Faith Called Into Question

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During his Grammy Awards speech, Roll thanked Bunnie and Jesus for helping him through his darkest moments.
Source: MBS/MEGA

During his Grammy Awards speech, Roll thanked Bunnie and Jesus for helping him through his darkest moments.

During his tearful Grammy Award speech in February following his win for Best Contemporary Country Album, the 41-year-old Need a Favor crooner thanked his "beautiful wife" for saving his life during his darkest moments, adding: "I would have ended up dead or in jail.

"I would have killed myself if it wasn't for you and Jesus. I thank you for that."

But another source called Roll's born-again Bible-thumping "just an act" that the singer puts on because "there's so much money" in Christian music.

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