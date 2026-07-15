EXCLUSIVE: Jelly Roll's Secret Divorce Motive Revealed — 'Bad' Bunnie Xo's Racy Reputation Was Crushing His Carefully Crafted Image

Country star Jelly Roll is blaming irreconcilable differences for his divorce from Bunnie Xo – but sources said the real reason behind the shocking split is that his public lean into religion is clashing with the blond bombshell's racy past and risqué podcast content, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"There is just such a conflict in what's going on. He's preaching this Christian way of life. She's posing mostly naked and talking about p--n and p-----s on her podcast," said an insider, referring to Bunnie's successful Dumb Blonde show.

"At every turn she's just kind of embarrassing him and wrecking every PR narrative that they're trying to create. This is the talk of the town [in Nashville]."