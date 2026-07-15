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EXCLUSIVE: Kate Gosselin Crumbling Over Son's Tell-All — Mega-Mom Fears She'll Be Destroyed by Collin's Claims

kate gosselin son colin tell all destroy her
Source: MEGA; @COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM

Kate Gosselin fears son Colin's tell-all could damage her reputation and reopen family tensions.

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July 15 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Mega-mom Kate Gosselin is freaking out about a new bombshell tell-all being penned by her son Collin Gosselin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Collin has pledged to expose the "abuse, injustice and exploitation of children" in his memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.

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Collin Breaks Silence on Kate

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Collin Gosselin said his memoir details alleged abuse, injustice and child exploitation during his reality TV upbringing.
Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM

Collin Gosselin said his memoir details alleged abuse, injustice and child exploitation during his reality TV upbringing.

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Kate, 51, and her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, 49, their twins, Madelyn [Gosselin] and Cara [Gosslin], 25, and their 22-year-old sextuplets starred on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8.

Collin, one of the sextuplets, has long been estranged from his high-strung mother, who sent him to a mental health institution when he was 12.

He had reportedly been diagnosed with autism, ADHD and bipolar disorder.

"Writing this book forced me to revisit some of the hardest moments of my life, but it also gave me something I've been searching for a long time – my voice," Collin wrote on Instagram.

Collin claimed he was sent away so Kate could "protect her reputation" after Collin started to tell outsiders about her abusive behavior.

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Tell-All Leaves Kate Reeling

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Collin said his mom, Kate Gosselin, sent him to a mental health facility to protect her reputation.
Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM

Collin said his mom, Kate Gosselin, sent him to a mental health facility to protect her reputation.

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He also said she only visited him once, and only for 30 minutes.

The announcement of the book, which is set for release Oct. 13, has blindsided the reality show mom as the two haven't spoken since she sent him to the institution, according to an insider.

After two years in the facility, he went to live with his father, Jon, and his sister Hannah [Gosselin].

"[Kate] didn't expect any of this to ever come out," said a source. "Now she's spiraling because she knows it's about to hit the fan."

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Kate Denies Son's Shocking Claims

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Kate defended her decision to place Collin in a mental health facility, citing multiple psychiatric diagnoses.
Source: MEGA

Kate defended her decision to place Collin in a mental health facility, citing multiple psychiatric diagnoses.

Collin also painted her as a bad mom in a 2023 Vice documentary, saying she "drove a barrier" between him and his siblings.

Kate pushed back on the accusations at the time, saying: "My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years.

"For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters, and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs."

Collin was reevaluated as an adult and was found by mental health professionals to not be suffering from any psychiatric issues.

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