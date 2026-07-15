EXCLUSIVE: Kate Gosselin Crumbling Over Son's Tell-All — Mega-Mom Fears She'll Be Destroyed by Collin's Claims

Kate, 51, and her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, 49, their twins, Madelyn [Gosselin] and Cara [Gosslin], 25, and their 22-year-old sextuplets starred on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8.

Collin, one of the sextuplets, has long been estranged from his high-strung mother, who sent him to a mental health institution when he was 12.

He had reportedly been diagnosed with autism, ADHD and bipolar disorder.

"Writing this book forced me to revisit some of the hardest moments of my life, but it also gave me something I've been searching for a long time – my voice," Collin wrote on Instagram.

Collin claimed he was sent away so Kate could "protect her reputation" after Collin started to tell outsiders about her abusive behavior.