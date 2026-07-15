EXCLUSIVE: Nervous Nicole Richie Panicked for Ailing Dad Lionel Richie, 77, as She Urges Him to Take It Easy

Nicole Richie is concerned for her pop star papa, Lionel Richie, following last month's health scare that sent him to a hospital – and the Simple Life alum, 44, and other loved ones are demanding he take better care of himself, sources told RadarOnline.com.

"Nicole nags him all the time to take things a little easier, but now that this has happened, she's getting a lot tougher," an insider said. "She wants to know exactly what the doctors are saying, what tests he needs and what the plan is going forward because the big fear is that Lionel has been brushing off warning signs for longer than anyone realized."