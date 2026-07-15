EXCLUSIVE: Nervous Nicole Richie Panicked for Ailing Dad Lionel Richie, 77, as She Urges Him to Take It Easy
July 15 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Nicole Richie is concerned for her pop star papa, Lionel Richie, following last month's health scare that sent him to a hospital – and the Simple Life alum, 44, and other loved ones are demanding he take better care of himself, sources told RadarOnline.com.
"Nicole nags him all the time to take things a little easier, but now that this has happened, she's getting a lot tougher," an insider said. "She wants to know exactly what the doctors are saying, what tests he needs and what the plan is going forward because the big fear is that Lionel has been brushing off warning signs for longer than anyone realized."
Health Scare Halts Tour Opener
The All Night Long singer, 77, was forced to take a seat onstage in Minnesota during the opening night of his 26-city tour and jokingly told the crowd: "When you're feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down."
Shortly afterward, saxophonist Dino Soldo announced the gig was canceled because Lionel was "not feeling well."
The aging superstar is headlining the tour with fellow music legends Earth, Wind & Fire, and that band's drummer, John Paris, said he didn't know Lionel's official health status but recalled the Hello hitmaker admitted to feeling "a little dehydrated."
Friends Fear Lifestyle Caught Up
The insider explained: "Lionel has always lived his life in the fast lane, and he's certainly not a guy who is ready to accept his age. He fights it tooth and nail. He's still working at a crazy pace, and he's not exactly a health nut either. He enjoys good food, good wine and having a good time, and the people around him are terrified it's all finally catching up with him."
The day after the Minnesota show snafu, Live Nation Chicago announced on Instagram, Lionel's next two shows were postponed and that doctors had advised him "to rest and return to full health" before taking the stage again.
According to insiders, nobody expects the American Idol judge to cancel the rest of his commitments – but they're all hoping this scare is enough to convince him to take better care of his health.