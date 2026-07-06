RFK Jr.'s Ex-'Lover' Olivia Nuzzi in New Romance with Top Media Figure — Two Years After 'Affair' Bombshell
July 6 2026, Updated 9:27 a.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s alleged former lover Olivia Nuzzi has struck up a new romance with another high profile and older figure, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the scandal-hit journalist, 33, who was fired from her position at New York magazine for her rumored romance with RFK Jr., is reportedly dating Vice co-founder Shane Smith, 56.
Romance 'Began Immediately'
An insider told PageSix: "It's romantic,” before claiming the pair's relationship "began immediately" after meeting in April.
Nuzzi was the former Washington correspondent for New York Magazine until her alleged image relationship with JFK Jr. came to light.
They reportedly became close after the journalist interviewed him on the 2024 campaign trail.
It’s claimed the pair maintained a long and intense phone-based relationship, and they'd even told each other they were in love, even though 72-year-old Kennedy, married to actress Cheryl Hines, claimed they only met once for an interview.
Opening Up About RFK Jr. Romance
Nuzzi's then-fiance, now-former Politico writer Ryan Lizza, wrote a piece on Substack about their messy split, in which he also suggested she’d dated much-older ESPN writer Keith Olbermann and Sen. Mark Sanford.
Nuzzi, meanwhile, penned memoir American Canto which detailed her relationship with RFK Jr., having also bagged a job working as Vanity Fair's West Coast editor — a position she lost shortly afterwards.
The journalist and new love Smith have been spotted enjoying each other’s company in Malibu, where they both live.
In his Substack article, her ex Lizza, 52, revealed an alleged phone call he had with RFK Jr. in August 2024, during which they spoke for the first time.
RFK Jr. 'Lied Easily — Like Donald Trump'
"The thing is that I don’t have a relationship with her,' Bobby told me," the Telos News founder claimed, as RFK Jr. added, "And I can tell you that I will never be talking to her in my life again."
"He lied easily and with total confidence, the way someone does when they see no barrier between reality and fiction, much like (Donald) Trump or Olivia herself," Lizza noted of the former Independent presidential candidate
"The tone was complete indifference, as if she were disposable and instantly replaceable by one of the other women Olivia said she was sure he was having the same kind of strange affair with," the former CNN political analyst explained.
He went on to claim RFK Jr. ended the call on "an awkwardly cheery note: 'Thank you, and best of luck to you. I’m sorry if you're having a bad time.'"
Nuzzi out of their apartment, Lizza claimed she "bombarded me with messages apologizing and begging me to consider taking her back."
In one text, Nuzzi, who accused RFK Jr. of being a sex addict, allegedly wrote: "I don't want to give up. I’m sorry I got so lost. I truly am. It wasn’t real. It was wrong, but it wasn’t real," about what she had with RFK Jr.
Nuzzi originally met the political scion while writing a profile of him for New York magazine, published in November 2023 under the glossy headline The Mind-Bending Politics of RFK Jr.'s Spoiler Campaign.
She was placed on leave in September 2024 when the sexting affair was revealed and later fired by the publication.