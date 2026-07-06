RFK Jr.'s Ex-'Lover' Olivia Nuzzi in New Romance with Top Media Figure — Two Years After 'Affair' Bombshell

An insider told PageSix: "It's romantic,” before claiming the pair's relationship "began immediately" after meeting in April.

Nuzzi was the former Washington correspondent for New York Magazine until her alleged image relationship with JFK Jr. came to light.

They reportedly became close after the journalist interviewed him on the 2024 campaign trail.

It’s claimed the pair maintained a long and intense phone-based relationship, and they'd even told each other they were in love, even though 72-year-old Kennedy, married to actress Cheryl Hines, claimed they only met once for an interview.