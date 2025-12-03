Your tip
Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Olivia Nuzzi's Emotional Breakdown: Journalist, 32, Cries and Requests to Pause Interview When Pressed About Her Controversial Relationship With Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 71

Source: MEGA; @The Bulwark/youtube

Olivia Nuzzi broke down in tears as she was questioned about her relationship with RFK Jr.

Dec. 3 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Embattled journalist Olivia Nuzzi broke down in tears while discussing her relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nuzzi, 32, made an appearance on the Bulwark podcast to promote her memoir, American Canto, but broke down under pressure when host Tim Miller accused the journalist of "not revealing the truth" about RFK Jr., 71.

Nuzzi Breaks Her Silence

Split photo of Tim Miller, Olivia Nuzzi
Source: @The Bulwark/youtube

Nuzzi, who appeared on Tim Miller's podcast above, and RFK Jr.'s sexting scandal made headlines in September 2024.

As Radar readers know, Nuzzi made headlines in late 2024 when she confessed she had been having an affair with then-presidential candidate RFK Jr. while covering his campaign.

At the time, Nuzzi was engaged to journalist Ryan Lizza, while RFK Jr. has been married to his third wife, Cheryl Hines, since 2014.

Nuzzi's memoir details her perspective on the alleged affair, which Kennedy has denied; however, before the book could hit retailers' shelves, Lizza dropped a bombshell when he penned his side of the story in an explosive Substack series.

Tim Miller Accuses Nuzzi of 'Not Revealing the Truth' About RFK Jr.

Lizza alleged his ex-fiancé's relationship with RFK Jr. evolved, so did her work, and accused her of acting as a "political operative" for the future Secretary of Health and Human Services.

When pressed on her relationship with RFK Jr. and the choices she made while covering his campaign, Nuzzi appeared visibly uncomfortable until she finally broke down and asked to pause the interview.

After noting how Nuzzi remained silent on RFK Jr. even after he allegedly "ghosted" and "betrayed" her, Miller noted, "There are more things I think you could reveal about him, I would assume, that you have chosen not to."

Photo of Olivia Nuzzi
Source: @The Bulwark/youtube

Nuzzi broke down when she was accused of 'not revealing the truth' about RFK Jr.

Nuzzi fired back and insisted she "did" reveal the truth about RFK Jr. and pointed to Miller's own reaction to her book, in which he said, "I'm mad at him. Like, 'F--- you, RFK. F--- you for how you treated Olivia.'"

She doubled down and insisted Miller's response to her memoir proved she provided "enough information" about RFK Jr. to the public.

But Miller didn't buy it, and directly asked Nuzzi if any remaining feelings for RFK Jr. factored into how much she was willing to share.

'Did You Still Love Him?'

Split photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Olivia Nuzzi
Source: MEGA

Nuzzi cried recalling how she lost her job over the scandal and asked to pause the interview.

"He was trashing you. He’s being nominated to HHS Secretary," Miller continued. "You had information that you could have shared … and you didn't share anything about him. Why? Did you still love him?"

Nuzzi confessed she didn't "know how to responsibly handle this (conversation) on camera," but Miller wouldn't back down.

"You admit in the book that you'd acted to help him over the course of (his presidential) campaign. And so once you realized that he was screwing you over, you didn't take any counteraction," the host continued. "You just let him walk over you. Do you see clearly (now)?"

She tried to be diplomatic in her response and said it would be a "correct assessment" that RFK Jr.'s track record as HHS secretary so far "hasn't been good."

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Cheryl Hines
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. is currently married to actress Cheryl Hines.

"I don’t know what to do with the question you are asking me. Because it is making a lot of assumptions. I write about what I did wrong," she added, to which Miller branded her a "journalistic actor."

Then came the waterworks.

"I lost my job," Nuzzi said through tears in reference to being fired from New York magazine over the sexting scandal. "I was fired, and I was in hiding. I was afraid, I was terrified."

"I was terrified of a man (Lizza) I did not marry. I was very worried about people knowing where I was," Nuzzi added before asking, "Can we pause this?"

Miller noted the pair "took a beat" before continuing the interview.

