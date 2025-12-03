Olivia Nuzzi's Emotional Breakdown: Journalist, 32, Cries and Requests to Pause Interview When Pressed About Her Controversial Relationship With Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 71

Nuzzi, 32, made an appearance on the Bulwark podcast to promote her memoir, American Canto, but broke down under pressure when host Tim Miller accused the journalist of "not revealing the truth" about RFK Jr., 71.

Nuzzi's memoir details her perspective on the alleged affair , which Kennedy has denied; however, before the book could hit retailers' shelves, Lizza dropped a bombshell when he penned his side of the story in an explosive Substack series .

At the time, Nuzzi was engaged to journalist Ryan Lizza, while RFK Jr. has been married to his third wife, Cheryl Hines, since 2014.

As Radar readers know, Nuzzi made headlines in late 2024 when she confessed she had been having an affair with then-presidential candidate RFK Jr. while covering his campaign.

After noting how Nuzzi remained silent on RFK Jr. even after he allegedly "ghosted" and "betrayed" her, Miller noted, "There are more things I think you could reveal about him, I would assume, that you have chosen not to."

When pressed on her relationship with RFK Jr. and the choices she made while covering his campaign , Nuzzi appeared visibly uncomfortable until she finally broke down and asked to pause the interview.

Lizza alleged his ex-fiancé's relationship with RFK Jr. evolved, so did her work, and accused her of acting as a " political operative " for the future Secretary of Health and Human Services.

But Miller didn't buy it, and directly asked Nuzzi if any remaining feelings for RFK Jr. factored into how much she was willing to share.

She doubled down and insisted Miller's response to her memoir proved she provided "enough information" about RFK Jr. to the public.

Nuzzi fired back and insisted she "did" reveal the truth about RFK Jr. and pointed to Miller's own reaction to her book , in which he said, "I'm mad at him. Like, 'F--- you, RFK. F--- you for how you treated Olivia .'"

Nuzzi cried recalling how she lost her job over the scandal and asked to pause the interview.

"He was trashing you. He’s being nominated to HHS Secretary," Miller continued. "You had information that you could have shared … and you didn't share anything about him. Why? Did you still love him?"

Nuzzi confessed she didn't "know how to responsibly handle this (conversation) on camera," but Miller wouldn't back down.

"You admit in the book that you'd acted to help him over the course of (his presidential) campaign. And so once you realized that he was screwing you over, you didn't take any counteraction," the host continued. "You just let him walk over you. Do you see clearly (now)?"

She tried to be diplomatic in her response and said it would be a "correct assessment" that RFK Jr.'s track record as HHS secretary so far "hasn't been good."