Cheryl Hines Admits She 'Hit A Wall' in her Marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Amid Husband's 'Affair' With Political Reporter Olivia Nuzzi — 'I've Gone Through A Lot of Darkness'

And the fallout to her unpopular marriage, as well as unwanted headlines surrounding his alleged sling with political reporter Olivia Nuzzi, was played out to the backdrop of sadness surrounding Hines losing her 20-year-old nephew, Michael, who had cerebral palsy, in May 2024.

Opening up about the tough times she's experienced, Hines said, "I went through a lot of darkness and not only because of politics.

"I lost my nephew in the last year, and it was heartbreaking. And to deal with that loss while this other chaos was going on, there were dark times. But I am definitely in a new chapter that I could never have predicted I would be in."

Hines' new memoir, Unscripted, details much of her despair, including why she has chosen to stay with her husband, who is 71 and now the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.