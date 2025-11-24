Your tip
Cheryl Hines Admits She 'Hit A Wall' in her Marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Amid Husband's 'Affair' With Political Reporter Olivia Nuzzi — 'I've Gone Through A Lot of Darkness'

picture of Cheryl Hines
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines admits she 'hit a wall' in her marriage with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amid his affair claims, and reveals marriage cost her friendship with Larry David.

Nov. 24 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Cheryl Hines has admitted her marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "hit a wall" amid his affair claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 60, came under fire for marrying RFK Jr., regarded as one of the most divisive figures in America, and even stopped speaking to her co-star Larry David over her relationship with the politician.

picture of Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr
Source: MEGA

Hines claims she is always being asked why she married RFK Jr.

And the fallout to her unpopular marriage, as well as unwanted headlines surrounding his alleged sling with political reporter Olivia Nuzzi, was played out to the backdrop of sadness surrounding Hines losing her 20-year-old nephew, Michael, who had cerebral palsy, in May 2024.

Opening up about the tough times she's experienced, Hines said, "I went through a lot of darkness and not only because of politics.

"I lost my nephew in the last year, and it was heartbreaking. And to deal with that loss while this other chaos was going on, there were dark times. But I am definitely in a new chapter that I could never have predicted I would be in."

Hines' new memoir, Unscripted, details much of her despair, including why she has chosen to stay with her husband, who is 71 and now the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

'People Ask Me Why Do I Stay Married To Him?'

picture of Olivia Nuzzi
Source: MEGA

Hines stayed with RFK Jr. despite strain caused by alleged affair with Nuzzi.

She readily admits that "people ask me why I stay married to him?"

"There's extremes on both sides to Bobby, and being his wife, because there are a lot of people who absolutely love and support him. And then there are people who, no matter what he accomplishes, are still going to criticize him," Hines said.

"And I thought it was important for me to say: this is why I love him.

"This is who he is as a person, and this is who we are to each other. If I’m just telling the truth about what I’ve been through... it makes me feel better because they’re my own words and you can't misconstrue them."

RFK Jr. has denied having a sexual or romantic relationship with 32-year-old Nuzzi, whose ex last week also accused her of having an affair with former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford.

'I Had To Block Out The Chatter'

picture of Cheryl Hines
Source: MEGA

Hines said she had to ignore the headlines sparked by husband's 'fling.'

Hines learned about the rumored fling when she was on vacation in Italy with some of her and RFK Jr.'s children from previous relationships, including her daughter Catherine, 21, and had to "table my breakdown until I was alone... The swirl of headlines, rumors, and insinuations was upsetting and overwhelming. I had hit a wall."

Asked how she is coping now, as Nuzzi's upcoming book, in which she revealed intimate details about RFK Jr., is dominating the news cycle, Hines simply said, "I stay focused on my life, my family, what I am accomplishing and doing, and I have to block out the chatter.

"And … the outside chatter does get very loud and overwhelming at times."

picture of Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr
Source: MEGA

Hines has lost contact with her former co-star Larry David due to her relationship with RFK Jr.

One old pal she hasn’t heard from in a while is her Curb co-star David, who is known for his support of the Democratic party and has called President Trump a “sociopath.”

"Larry has always been a good friend. And I know that he’s very passionate about politics," Hines said. "So I haven’t spoken to him in a long time, but I can only imagine that he probably has a lot of feelings about how things have unfolded."

