EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Hines Left Feeling 'Distant' From RFK Jr. During His Olivia Nuzzi 'Cheating' Scandal... as Actress Cries 'It Was the End of the Line' for Her

Eventually, Hines returned home, and RFK Jr. picked her up from the airport.

"... We pulled into a nearby parking lot and asked security if they could give us some privacy," she states. "We probably talked for an hour while the security team stood watch over the car. I felt so distant from him.

"It felt like the only threads that were connecting me to him were directly tied to all of our kids. I loved each one of them so much."

In the days that followed, Hines reveals the couple had to stop what they were doing and drill "down on the truth."

"We locked ourselves in our room and laid it all on the table," she writes. "We talked about all of the painful times we'd been through in the last few years and what we meant to each other. We analyzed how we had become disconnected and what had kept us together. We went through all the details about the latest story – what was true and what wasn't true."