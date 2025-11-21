Your tip
RadarOnline
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Hines Left Feeling 'Distant' From RFK Jr. During His Olivia Nuzzi 'Cheating' Scandal... as Actress Cries 'It Was the End of the Line' for Her

Composite photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Olivia Nuzzi and Cheryl Hines
Source: MEGA; @olivianuzzix/Instagram

Cheryl Hines said she 'didn't care' about what happened when discussing the Olivia Nuzzi scandal in her book.

Nov. 21 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Cheryl Hines has revealed she felt "distant" from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the upsetting affair allegations involving him and journalist Olivia Nuzzi left her feeling like it was the "end of the line," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hines recalls the devastating ordeal in her new book, Unscripted.

Hines 'Hated' the Nuzzi Story

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines
Source: MEGA

Hines admits she found the stories on the Nuzzi scandal 'upsetting' and 'overwhelming.'

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star spills an "ambiguous story about a political journalist who said she had some communication with a former reporting subject that had turned personal" had arisen. She notes the story claimed it was "never a physical" relationship.

"There was a lot of speculation that she was referring to Bobby," Hines writes. "The press was running wild with it."

While she admits she "wasn't seeing the full scope of the coverage," she was privy to the majority of it.

"Of course, I hated all of it," she heartbreakingly admits. "The swirl of headlines, rumors, and insinuations was upsetting and overwhelming. I had hit a wall."

Hines' Initial Reaction to the Nuzzi Reports Was One of 'Indifference'

Photo of Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Hines admits she 'didn't know what was going to happen' between her and RFK Jr. after the Nuzzi scandal broke.

Hines claims her first reaction was one of "indifference," sharing she "didn't care about what had happened, who said what, what was real, what wasn't real, who was involved, or why they were involved."

Regardless, the star confirms she did have emotions regarding the situation, saying she was left with "the feeling of being unimportant" to RFK Jr.

"It felt like a game people were playing, and I wasn't interested in participating," she somberly shares. "It was the end of the line for me."

Hines ended up staying in Europe with friends for a bit of time, as she admits she "didn't know what was going to happen when I returned home and saw Bobby again," even though he was "eager" to talk to her.

Hines and RFK Jr. Had to Drill 'Down on the Truth'

Photo of Olivia Nuzzi
Source: @olivianuzzix/Instagram

Hines and RFK Jr.. talked 'for an hour' once they saw each other after the Nuzzi scandal broke.

Eventually, Hines returned home, and RFK Jr. picked her up from the airport.

"... We pulled into a nearby parking lot and asked security if they could give us some privacy," she states. "We probably talked for an hour while the security team stood watch over the car. I felt so distant from him.

"It felt like the only threads that were connecting me to him were directly tied to all of our kids. I loved each one of them so much."

In the days that followed, Hines reveals the couple had to stop what they were doing and drill "down on the truth."

"We locked ourselves in our room and laid it all on the table," she writes. "We talked about all of the painful times we'd been through in the last few years and what we meant to each other. We analyzed how we had become disconnected and what had kept us together. We went through all the details about the latest story – what was true and what wasn't true."

Nuzzi's Upcoming Book

Composite photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi
Source: MEGA

Nuzzi alleges RFK Jr. wanted her to have his baby in her upcoming book.

Ultimately, Hines ended up staying by RFK Jr.'s side.

"Through those soul-searching days," she explains, "we tightened our ties that bind."

Nuzzi is currently gearing up for the release of her tell-all memoir, American Canto, which has reportedly left Hines "in a state of shock and distress."

In the book, Nuzzi alleges RFK Jr. told her he loves her and wanted her to have his baby.

Nuzzi's book is due to be released on December 2.

