EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Hines' Divorce Confession — 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star Reveals the Heartbreaking Reason Why She Decided to Pull the Plug on Her Marriage

While Hines remains committed to RFK Jr., there have been bumps in the road, especially when journalist Olivia Nuzzi's alleged sexting scandal with the Secretary of Health and Human Services was unveiled.

Nuzzi is gearing up to release her memoir, American Canto, and makes staggering new allegations about the ordeal in it.

In the book, she refers to RFK Jr. as "the politician," explaining their flirty fling developed after she interviewed him when he was in the running to be a presidential candidate.

While she noted she liked his eyes and nose, the most shocking revelation came when she claimed they exchanged "I love yous" and that he wanted her to have his baby.

While the pair had a massive age difference, as Nuzzi is 32 and RFK Jr. is 71, she assured readers it didn't bother her, as they shared a "common language, common skepticisms, common ideas about what was beautiful, common beliefs about what was valuable."