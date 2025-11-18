EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Hines' Divorce Confession — 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star Reveals the Heartbreaking Reason Why She Decided to Pull the Plug on Her Marriage
Nov. 18 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Cheryl Hines has been married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., her second husband, since August 2, 2014, but in her new book Unscripted, she spilled the tea about the moment she realized she needed to get a divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The famous Curb Your Enthusiasm star wasn't referring to her current beau, but her first husband, Paul Young.
Cheryl Hines' Divorce Confession Exposed
After seven years of marriage, Hines decided it was time for a change.
"...it was clear that Paul and I made better friends than spouses," she writes. "When we got divorced, we did it in the most considerate, loving way possible. We even took our rings off at the same time."
Hines goes on to note if there's "such a thing as a 'nice' divorce," that's what she and Young had.
'We Kept Our Family Together'
"Paul and I have considered each other family and have remained very close as we both raised Cat together," she continues, mentioning the daughter the couple share. "Our relationship remained so close that my current husband, Bobby, became fast friends with Paul."
Young also got remarried, but, before he did, Hines recalls he accompanied her and RFK Jr. "on most of our vacations, skiing with us in the winters and summering with us at Cape Cod."
"We got divorced, but we kept our family together," she adds.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi's Scandal
While Hines remains committed to RFK Jr., there have been bumps in the road, especially when journalist Olivia Nuzzi's alleged sexting scandal with the Secretary of Health and Human Services was unveiled.
Nuzzi is gearing up to release her memoir, American Canto, and makes staggering new allegations about the ordeal in it.
In the book, she refers to RFK Jr. as "the politician," explaining their flirty fling developed after she interviewed him when he was in the running to be a presidential candidate.
While she noted she liked his eyes and nose, the most shocking revelation came when she claimed they exchanged "I love yous" and that he wanted her to have his baby.
While the pair had a massive age difference, as Nuzzi is 32 and RFK Jr. is 71, she assured readers it didn't bother her, as they shared a "common language, common skepticisms, common ideas about what was beautiful, common beliefs about what was valuable."
How Will Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. React to Olivia Nuzzi's Forthcoming Memoir?
As for how RFK Jr. and Hines will react to Nuzzi's tell-all tale, an insider noted it will be hard for Kennedy to survive "with his marriage and job intact" once it's out in the public arena.
"Bobby and Cheryl initially went through marital hell last year when the affair was first revealed," the insider claimed."She even considered divorce for a time, but they've since reconciled and have been relieved that the scandal had seemingly blown over."
The source added: "Cheryl eventually and emphatically believed, without reservation, Bobby's denial" regarding being intimate with Nuzzi.
When speaking out in the past, Hines insisted she was not concerned about the rumors surrounding RFK Jr. and Nuzzi.