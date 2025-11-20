EXCLUSIVE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Suggested a 'Fake Separation' From Wife Cheryl Hines After She 'Moved Out' as She Was Often 'Frustrated' With His Language

Hines explains she "moved out" of their house while she was shooting Curb Your Enthusiasm to self-quarantine, as it was during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting she got the vaccine but got Covid "shortly after."

"I was glad I wasn't with Bobby at the time," she writes. "I knew that if I'd been living at home with him, somehow he would've been blamed for giving me Covid."

While the actress notes she would've been "content to never have another discussion about vaccines," it "seemed to be the only thing people wanted to talk about."

Hines recalls some being "furious" at her husband and others telling her to "thank" him for his "important work."