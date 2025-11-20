EXCLUSIVE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Suggested a 'Fake Separation' From Wife Cheryl Hines After She 'Moved Out' as She Was Often 'Frustrated' With His Language
Nov. 20 2025, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Cheryl Hines has made a jaw-dropping claim regarding her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., regarding how he asked for a "fake separation" after she "moved out," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hines detailed the bombshell disclosure in her new book, Unscripted.
Why Did Cheryl Hines Move Out of Her House?
Hines explains she "moved out" of their house while she was shooting Curb Your Enthusiasm to self-quarantine, as it was during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting she got the vaccine but got Covid "shortly after."
"I was glad I wasn't with Bobby at the time," she writes. "I knew that if I'd been living at home with him, somehow he would've been blamed for giving me Covid."
While the actress notes she would've been "content to never have another discussion about vaccines," it "seemed to be the only thing people wanted to talk about."
Hines recalls some being "furious" at her husband and others telling her to "thank" him for his "important work."
Cheryln Hines Was 'Aggravated' at Things RFK Jr. Was Saying
At the time, Hines insists half the world "loved" RFK Jr. and the other half "despised him."
"The mainstream media demonized him and mischaracterized his statements," she notes. "I found myself frustrated with Bobby every time a news story broke, reporting something divisive he supposedly said. Many times, a quote would be taken out of context to ignite a fiery story."
Hines admits she "started to care less" about the context, as she "sometimes didn't like the language he used."
"I was aggravated that he'd say anything that had the chance of being taken out of context," she adds.
Why RFK Jr. Suggested a 'Fake Separation'
As the circus surrounding RFK Jr. continued to explode, Hines says her doting hubby could "see the toll his outspoken, controversial stances were beginning to have" on her.
Due to this, he "pitched" her the idea of a "fake separation."
"If the world thought we were separated, people would be less inclined to blame and attack me for his actions," he later explained, in a New York Times article. "I saw how it was affecting her life, and I said to her, 'We should just announce that we are separated,' so that you can have some distance from me.'"
EXCLUSIVE: What's Trump Hiding? Medical Expert Goes Off on Prez After He Claimed He Had 'No Idea' What Was Analyzed During his MRI... as Dementia Rumors Ramp Up
Cheryl Hines' Previous Divorce
Hines wasn't willing to cosign on her husband's idea, though, as she didn't think it would solve any of their problems.
"I imagined paparazzi lurking around, trying to get photos of us together so they could break a story about how we actually weren't separated," she says. "I also took our kids into consideration... I didn't want to add more stress on them."
She claims her kids advised her not to "take things personally," but the situation was still "wearing" on her.
In her tell-all book, Hines also discusses divorcing her first husband, Paul Young.
"...it was clear that Paul and I made better friends than spouses," she writes. "When we got divorced, we did it in the most considerate, loving way possible. We even took our rings off at the same time."
Hines goes on to note if there's "such a thing as a 'nice' divorce," that's what she and Young had.
To date, Hines and RFK Jr. are still together.