Olivia Nuzzi's Vanity Fair Axe Looms: RFK Jr's Alleged Mistress Set for Short Stay at Mag Due to Fresh Affair Scandal — 'Everybody Wants Her Out'
Dec. 2 2025, Updated 8:19 a.m. ET
Olivia Nuzzi's future at Vanity Fair is looking increasingly bleak, as according to insiders "everybody wants her out."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the magazine's recent hire has barely contributed since she was appointed West Coast editor in September.
Unpopular Hire
Other than having the first excerpt of her new memoir American Canto, which documented her alleged fling with Robert F Kennedy Jr, serialized, she's "not even coming in for a meeting", claim sources.
Her position at the magazine was thrown into doubt after her former fiancé alleged she had a secret affair with another high profile politician Mark Sanford, the 65-year-old Republican former congressman and governor of South Carolina, which her new bosses were unaware of.
And now execs are rumored to be reconsidering her hire, although other insiders claim it would "come as a surprise if Olivia was dropped."
Bombshell Affair Claims
However, another source said: "Even before this broke, she didn’t have a single story in the next two issues of the magazine.
"She never picked up her Condé Nast computer, never came to a meeting, never responded to an email she was cc'd on."
The insider added: "The only thing she 'edited' in the Hollywood issue got cut."
Nuzzi's alleged exit is unlikely to have any effect on the magazine that’s headed by new editorial boss, Mark Guiducci, who has been trying to put his stamp on the publication.
A source said Nuzzi's role "was always going to be a vanity title.
"She was never going to be an actual editor," says another source. "It was going to be all about her looking glam at the Oscars party."
Barely Contributed
According to another insider, Vanity Fair is likely to just let Nuzzi's new contract run out.
"Everyone wants her out, with the possible exception of Mark (Guiducci)," says the source. "Everyone is constantly texting about how embarrassing this is.
"Keeping her at this point would be suicidal."
Nuzzo’s former fiancé Lizza has been making outrageous claims about Nuzzi via his Substack series.
The fourth instalment, released Monday, claimed Nuzzi and 71-year-old Kennedy planned to take their relationship to the next level after RFK. Jr. officially bowed out of the presidential race.
“The timing was perfect. Bobby would no longer be a presidential candidate himself, so the media glare would dim, and, more importantly, Olivia later told me, he would no longer have the Secret Service protection that complicated an encounter. (And presumably Cheryl wouldn’t be around, either.),” Lizza continued, referring to Kennedy’s wife, Cheryl Hines.
But Lizza said the pair’s alleged planned sexcapade was derailed since he was set to cover that same rally for Politico, and it was then that he learned about the bombshell affair.
"Olivia reluctantly canceled her rendezvous with Bobby, who was about to become one of the most powerful figures in the Trump universe, a fortuitous development because Olivia was wrapping up her latest New York Magazine assignment, a profile of Trump."