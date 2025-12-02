Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Olivia Nuzzi's Vanity Fair Axe Looms: RFK Jr's Alleged Mistress Set for Short Stay at Mag Due to Fresh Affair Scandal — 'Everybody Wants Her Out'

picture fo Olivia Nuzzi
Source: @olivianuzzix;Instagram

Olivia Nuzzi's time at Vanity Fair could be coming to an end just months into her new job due to her latest 'affair' scandal.

Dec. 2 2025, Updated 8:19 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Olivia Nuzzi's future at Vanity Fair is looking increasingly bleak, as according to insiders "everybody wants her out."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the magazine's recent hire has barely contributed since she was appointed West Coast editor in September.

Article continues below advertisement

Unpopular Hire

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture fo Olivia Nuzzi
Source: MEGA

Nuzzi has barely contributed to the magazine, other than having her memoir serialized.

Article continues below advertisement

Other than having the first excerpt of her new memoir American Canto, which documented her alleged fling with Robert F Kennedy Jr, serialized, she's "not even coming in for a meeting", claim sources.

Her position at the magazine was thrown into doubt after her former fiancé alleged she had a secret affair with another high profile politician Mark Sanford, the 65-year-old Republican former congressman and governor of South Carolina, which her new bosses were unaware of.

And now execs are rumored to be reconsidering her hire, although other insiders claim it would "come as a surprise if Olivia was dropped."

Article continues below advertisement

Bombshell Affair Claims

picture of Mark Sanford
Source: MEGA

Nuzzi's ex-fiancé revealed her alleged fling with Mark Sanford.

Article continues below advertisement

However, another source said: "Even before this broke, she didn’t have a single story in the next two issues of the magazine.

"She never picked up her Condé Nast computer, never came to a meeting, never responded to an email she was cc'd on."

The insider added: "The only thing she 'edited' in the Hollywood issue got cut."

Nuzzi's alleged exit is unlikely to have any effect on the magazine that’s headed by new editorial boss, Mark Guiducci, who has been trying to put his stamp on the publication.

A source said Nuzzi's role "was always going to be a vanity title.

"She was never going to be an actual editor," says another source. "It was going to be all about her looking glam at the Oscars party."

Article continues below advertisement

Barely Contributed

picture of olivia nuzzi
Source: @olivianuzzix;Instagram

Nuzzi's new contact at Vanity Fair may just 'run out, according to insiders.

READ MORE ON NEWS
CBS News boss Bari Weiss is developing a rival talk show to 'The View' as she plots revenge.

EXCLUSIVE: New CBS News Boss Bari Weiss 'Plotting Revenge' on 'The View' — With Her Own Rival Talk Show in the Works

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's Haunting Final Project: Late Rock Legend's Bizarre Chimpanzee Paintings Set to Go on Display Months After His Shocking Death

Article continues below advertisement

According to another insider, Vanity Fair is likely to just let Nuzzi's new contract run out.

"Everyone wants her out, with the possible exception of Mark (Guiducci)," says the source. "Everyone is constantly texting about how embarrassing this is.

"Keeping her at this point would be suicidal."

Nuzzo’s former fiancé Lizza has been making outrageous claims about Nuzzi via his Substack series.

The fourth instalment, released Monday, claimed Nuzzi and 71-year-old Kennedy planned to take their relationship to the next level after RFK. Jr. officially bowed out of the presidential race.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Ryan Lizza and Olivia Nuzzi
Source: @RYAN.LIZZA/INSTAGRAM

Ryan Lizza claimed ex-fiancé was going to make her relationship with RFK Jr official.

“The timing was perfect. Bobby would no longer be a presidential candidate himself, so the media glare would dim, and, more importantly, Olivia later told me, he would no longer have the Secret Service protection that complicated an encounter. (And presumably Cheryl wouldn’t be around, either.),” Lizza continued, referring to Kennedy’s wife, Cheryl Hines.

But Lizza said the pair’s alleged planned sexcapade was derailed since he was set to cover that same rally for Politico, and it was then that he learned about the bombshell affair.

"Olivia reluctantly canceled her rendezvous with Bobby, who was about to become one of the most powerful figures in the Trump universe, a fortuitous development because Olivia was wrapping up her latest New York Magazine assignment, a profile of Trump."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.