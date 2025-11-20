Vanity Fair's Appointment of Olivia Nuzzi Backfires Amid Ex-Fiancé's Claim She Had 'Fling' With Another Presidential Candidate as Bosses admit 'Seedy' Revelation is a 'Nightmare' for Mag's 'New Era'

Vanity Fair have yet to comment on the accusations, but questions have been raised within the company as to how much they would have been aware of Nuzzi's second alleged affair with a top political figure.

Indeed, Lizza said over a year ago that her relationship with Kennedy wasn’t the first time 32-year-old Nuzzi's "personal indiscretions" had scuttled a book project.

On rumors about Sanford, a source close to Nuzzi said: "I thought that was an open secret."

Remaining quiet on the issue has been seen as a big gamble for Condé Nast, who appear to be letting the storm ride out, rather than shine a spotlight on the controversy over fears Lizza's latest revelation on their star new signing may impact its brand.

Journalism professor and critic Jeff Jarvis said: "What we're seeing is the death throes of scale in media.