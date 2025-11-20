Vanity Fair's Appointment of Olivia Nuzzi Backfires Amid Ex-Fiancé's Claim She Had 'Fling' With Another Presidential Candidate as Bosses admit 'Seedy' Revelation is a 'Nightmare' for Mag's 'New Era'
Nov. 20 2025, Published 7:53 a.m. ET
Vanity Fair's appointment of political reporter Olivia Nuzzi has backfired after her ex-fiance's claim she had another "affair" with a presidential candidate caused huge "embarrassment" within the title.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Nuzzi's signing was set to signal a "new era" at the publication which bosses hoped to kickstart with the first excerpt her new memoir American Canto, detailing her secret romantic relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Kickstarting 'New Era'
However, Nuzzi’s former fiancé Ryan Lizza’s allegation she also had an "affair" with another politician she had covered, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford whom she profiled in 2019 for New York Magazine, had left staffers "stunned" and bosses at the mag — including new global editorial director Mark Guiducci — red-faced.
An insider said: "Leadership seem stressed," while an unnamed staffer admitted it's been a "crazy week" at Condé Nast, owners of Vanity Fair.
According to sources, Lizza's bombshell claims have prompted some senior figures within Condé Nast to reconsider the hire.
RFK Jr 'Affair' Bombshells
Vanity Fair have yet to comment on the accusations, but questions have been raised within the company as to how much they would have been aware of Nuzzi's second alleged affair with a top political figure.
Indeed, Lizza said over a year ago that her relationship with Kennedy wasn’t the first time 32-year-old Nuzzi's "personal indiscretions" had scuttled a book project.
On rumors about Sanford, a source close to Nuzzi said: "I thought that was an open secret."
Remaining quiet on the issue has been seen as a big gamble for Condé Nast, who appear to be letting the storm ride out, rather than shine a spotlight on the controversy over fears Lizza's latest revelation on their star new signing may impact its brand.
Journalism professor and critic Jeff Jarvis said: "What we're seeing is the death throes of scale in media.
'Reconsidering Hire'
"You see a place like Vanity Fair say, 'What can we do to get attention? Let’s hire Olivia Nuzzi, and she’ll make trouble.' That's a sad last gasp."
Jarvis also questioned Condé Nast’s silence on the issue, avoiding confrontation without stepping forward to back Nuzzi.
"Vanity Fair could have been more self-reflective" in this situation, Jarvis said, noting they could have argued that there is merit in providing "second chances."
RadarOnline.com told this week how Lizza outed Nuzzi’s second big "affair" while writing on Substack.
He claims she cheated on him with Sanford in 2020 and discovered their fling while sifting through notepads and papers which spilled out of her backpack fresh from a reporting trip
"If I swallowed every drop of water from the tower above your house, I would still thirst for you," she had written in a note dated March 5, 2020, according to Lizza. Their home, he noted, had no water tower.
He revealed that another page named the recipient of the letter as "Mark," which he said confirmed what he feared: an alleged physical relationship with Sanford, now 65, a presidential candidate she had profiled months earlier.
Lizza claimed she "secretly followed him on the campaign trail" to pursue Sanford, allegedly sending him explicit photos and messages while telling Lizza she was "dealing with a crisis concerning her sick mother."
He alleged she admitted the relationship intensified, ultimately leading to a sexual encounter at Sanford's home.