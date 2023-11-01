'The Last of Us' Star Ashley Johnson's Ex Demands $47k After Restraining Order Against Him is Dismissed

Ashley Johnson's ex Brian Wayne Foster wants $47k covered in legal fees after her TRO was dismissed.

Court docs obtained by this site show that Foster is seeking $47,629.05, claiming the DVRO proceeding was prosecuted by Johnson allegedly "not to prevent abuse, but rather to gain leverage in settlement negotiations over the termination of their romantic partnership, and destroy Foster's reputation and ability to earn a living."

The Last of Us star Ashley Johnson 's ex-boyfriend Brian Wayne Foster is demanding a hefty five-figure sum to cover attorney fees weeks after her domestic violence restraining order against him was dismissed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Foster said he was subjected to death threats and more due to her filing.

Foster argued that due to her filing and the subsequent publicity, he lost sponsorships and has been exposed to ridicule, humiliation, and death threats. He previously denied claims made by Johnson.

The host and producer for Talks Machina said his aforementioned amount was fair, reasoning that her prosecution of this proceeding was "for an improper purpose," adding that her trial testimony was found to be not reliable and she failed to make a showing of abuse.

"The motion should be granted," he stated, per the docs.