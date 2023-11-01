'The Last of Us' Star Ashley Johnson's Ex Demands $47k After Restraining Order Against Him is Dismissed
The Last of Us star Ashley Johnson's ex-boyfriend Brian Wayne Foster is demanding a hefty five-figure sum to cover attorney fees weeks after her domestic violence restraining order against him was dismissed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Court docs obtained by this site show that Foster is seeking $47,629.05, claiming the DVRO proceeding was prosecuted by Johnson allegedly "not to prevent abuse, but rather to gain leverage in settlement negotiations over the termination of their romantic partnership, and destroy Foster's reputation and ability to earn a living."
Foster argued that due to her filing and the subsequent publicity, he lost sponsorships and has been exposed to ridicule, humiliation, and death threats. He previously denied claims made by Johnson.
The host and producer for Talks Machina said his aforementioned amount was fair, reasoning that her prosecution of this proceeding was "for an improper purpose," adding that her trial testimony was found to be not reliable and she failed to make a showing of abuse.
"The motion should be granted," he stated, per the docs.
He stated that her counsel engaged in tactics and sharp practices "intended to cause delay and increase fees."
He noted they were romantic partners for 10 years, claiming that when they decided to split, they met with a mutual friend in May and agreed to the terms of a separation agreement, which he said she tried to change after her lawyer got involved.
RadarOnline.com was first to report that Johnson's request for a restraining order was dismissed in September 2023, months after she was granted an EPO in May. The judge determined she had failed to provide enough evidence.
More recently, Johnson, along with six other women including her own sister, filed a lawsuit against Foster, alleging crimes including sexual battery, stalking and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
"The women unfortunate enough to have crossed his path were subjected to a common thread of physical and sexual violence as well as mental and emotional abuse," the complaint alleged. "Foster has left a trail of victims whose lives he sought to control through various lies, threats, intimidation, and manipulation."
"After years of suffering Foster's abuse and after being pushed towards an emotional breakdown as a result, Plaintiffs have had enough."
"They will neither tolerate being abused by Foster nor will they be deterred by his ongoing and pervasive threats and behaviors," the filing continued. "While Plaintiffs have remained private and avoided publicity, they now pursue this action as a cautionary tale."