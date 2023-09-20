'The Last of Us' Actress Ashley Johnson's Plea For Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Shut Down
The request for a restraining order filed by actress Ashley Johnson against her ex-boyfriend Brian Wayne Foster has been dismissed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held this week where the parties testified.
In the end, the judge determined Johnson failed to provide enough evidence to be granted the restraining order.
In her petition, The Last of Us star alleged that after attempting to break up with Foster for two and a half years, she ended the relationship for good in May.
In the filing, Johnson claimed she feared for her life after Foster allegedly inflicted "countless" acts of violence towards her and her family.
"The police issued an [EPO] due to (Brian) having attempted to extort $150,000 from me (television/film actress), his history of verbal abuse, his very unhinged mind from his addictive use of narcotics and several other reasons," she stated in the bombshell docs.
The Blindspot star said she grew even more worried because during the time period when she tried to call it off, the two got into an argument. She claimed Foster then began "carrying about an ammo case and a large black bag."
"Upon his vacating my house (that I solely own) the evening of March 15, 2023, in the presence of LAPD, he did not take his ammo case and bag with him. I immediately opened it up and found a garotte which is a strangulation device and two air-soft guns," Johnson alleged, claiming the toxicity in their relationship didn't stop there.
She detailed an incident on April 21, when Foster supposedly had locked me out of the internet, after previously stripping her from "access to all of my devices, including my cameras."
"My mother, my family, my friends, and others contact[ed] me out of fear for my life. I was terrified. I vacated my home and stayed with my family," Johnson claimed.
She said that sort of behavior was a common practice, claiming there were other instances that were just as troubling.
"Over the years, broken every day practically, broke glasses, broke gates and slamming doors, called me, stupid, useless, f---ing b----, f---ing c---," Johnson alleged, claiming her ex was "mentally unstable, in a constant state of mind alteration, and seems to be having mental atrophy, increased paranoia, and inability to distinguish reality."
Foster denied her claims, stating "Because of these filings, many of the people I hold dear to me now believe me to be relapsed and an abuser."
"I do not own any firearms, or a gun license, and all of the allegations in the DV Petition that say I was carrying an 'ammo box' are untrue," he fired back. "Petitioner knows that I was planning to take a two-week camping trip."
Foster also shut down allegations he extorted her, explaining that he had simply questioned "what me signing an NDA to erase 10 years of my life was worth?"
The case is now officially closed.