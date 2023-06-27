'Delusional': Nicolas Cage's Son Fires Back at Ex's Restraining Order Plea, Denies Alleged Abuse

Nicolas Cage’s son is firing back at his estranged wife's claims he threatened her during their marriage — calling her allegations downright “delusional,” RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com Weston Cage Coppola also claims allegations in her recent restraining order petition aren't true. She claimed he confronted her following a June 5 court hearing.

In his new filing, Weston, 32, claims it was Hila, the mother of his twin 2-year-old daughters, and her female friend that started the fracas as he was standing near the entrance of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse with his new babe and mom, Christina Fulton.