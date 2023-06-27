'Delusional': Nicolas Cage's Son Fires Back at Ex's Restraining Order Plea, Denies Alleged Abuse
Nicolas Cage’s son is firing back at his estranged wife's claims he threatened her during their marriage — calling her allegations downright “delusional,” RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com Weston Cage Coppola also claims allegations in her recent restraining order petition aren't true. She claimed he confronted her following a June 5 court hearing.
In his new filing, Weston, 32, claims it was Hila, the mother of his twin 2-year-old daughters, and her female friend that started the fracas as he was standing near the entrance of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse with his new babe and mom, Christina Fulton.
“Hila made knowingly false representations in her Restraining Order application,” he said, adding that he wants Hila to pay his lawyer fees as he fends off the restraining order.
“None of us harassed, intimidated, or threatened Hila or (her friend) at the courthouse on 6/5/23 as Hila claims,” the aspiring actor stated in a six-page response to Hila’s restraining order request filed on June 23, 2023.
The legal battle erupted earlier this year when the single mom filed a claim demanding $4,634 in monthly support to help raise their adorable 2-year-old twins, Venice and Cyress.
Weston claimed in his own filing that he voluntarily pays $2,000 a month, pending a ruling by the California Department of Child Support Services.
Since then, the case has deteriorated into an all-out war between Hila and Weston who have lobbed various accusations against each other – and subsequently exposed the National Treasure actor’s domestic dirty laundry.
Weston tore into Hila’s claim that he physically abused her on Jan. 29, 2021, stating, “that didn’t happen when she says I pried an infant from her arms and threw her on the bed."
“Hila and I argued that morning, she kept telling me I wasn’t making enough money and should be a realtor,” said Weston, whose father is worth an estimated $25 million. “I asked her many times to stop and told her I couldn’t take this anymore.”
“I knew in my gut that I needed to leave because I could never be right for Hila, whatever I was doing was never good enough for her,” he said.
Weston also refuted Hila’s restraining order application to keep him 100 yards away from Draco the family French bulldog he’s accused of physically abusing. “I don’t know why Hila is saying that I hurt our dog,” he lamented.
Hila has maintained in court documents she prevents Weston from visiting his daughters because of his battle with addiction. But Weston accused Hila of imposing a “moving target of restrictions” on him and provided the results of a July 11, 2022, test showing he was drug-free.
“I will keep our daughters safe and I’m willing to involve a monitor for this initial stage of visits,” he pleaded.
Weston explains the courtroom scrum began when Hila’s pal allegedly approached him and his fiancé to ask, “Who is this?” before proceeding to blather, “I’m worried about you Weston,” and “I care about you.”
Weston’s fiancé responded by accusing Hila’s pal of “harassment.”
A short time later Hila sends a text message to Weston’s lawyer Philip J. Marr stating: “Your client’s mother and fiancé have harassed me at the courthouse. Attorney Marr texted back, ‘What happened specifically?’ and received no response,” Weston stated.
“Then, as I was outside the courthouse entrance processing this with my mom, lawyer, and (his fiancé), Hila came charging past us yelling, ‘I’m filing a restraining order!’ Weston stated. “This was shocking and a little scary, I hadn’t known Hila was by us when she yelled, and she was unnecessarily close as she was charging by. I responded, ‘You’re delusional.’”
“That was the only thing I said to Hila that day that might be considered unkind, and it was after Hila had yelled that she was filing for a restraining order.”
Hila charges she was threatened by the trio and plans to subpoena the courthouse video to prove they confronted her and initiated the heated exchange.
Marr, accuses Hila of playing fast and loose with the truth.
“Hila and Weston share children together and will always remain connected,” he told RadarOnline.com. “Hila's approach of trashing Weston and his family on social media is destructive. Weston will continue to answer Hila's claims in court as necessary, he won't follow Hila's lead in making a spectacle of their divorce.”