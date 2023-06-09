Revealed: Nicolas Cage's Ex-daughter-in-law Details Alleged Domestic Abuse; As Child Support War With Actor's Son Explodes
Nicolas Cage’s ex-daughter-in-law has accused the actor's son of past incidents of domestic violence as part of their bitter court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The bombshell allegations of abuse are laid bare in an application for a restraining order Hila Cage Coppola filed against Cage’s son, Weston, on June 5, 2023, when settlement talks to resolve a spousal child support lawsuit inside a courthouse later exploded into a verbal confrontation.
“The physical violence, emotional abuse, and destructive acts have instilled fear, helplessness, and constant anxiety. I urgently seek a restraining order to protect myself and my family from further harm,” Hila wrote before detailing an alleged Jan. 28, 2021, domestic incident.
“Weston postured as if he was going to hit me, hid my phone, blocked my ability to move or leave, tried to pry a crying infant out of my arms while he was acting violent and he pulled so hard I was forced to let her go for fear of him harming her even though I did not feel she was safe in his grasp,” she wrote.
“He threw me on the bed, took away my ability to contact police or help. “
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hila filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking additional support from Weston plus $30,000 in legal fees to hire a top-notch lawyer to help in the complicated settlement negotiations.
The legal scrum kicked off earlier this year when the single mom filed a claim demanding $4,634 in monthly support to help raise their adorable 2-year-old twins, Venice and Cyress. In his own filings Weston claims he voluntarily pays $2,000 a month, pending a ruling by the California Department of Child Support Services.
The feuding duo had just finished their settlement talks when Weston, his mother Christina Fulton, and his finance Ermelinda Manos allegedly confronted Hila and her friend at one of the exits, the restraining order states.
“The three of them made explicit threats and engaged in harassment, causing significant distress and creating an atmosphere characterized by fear, hostility posturing physical harm,” Hila wrote.
Weston’s attorney Philip J. Marr accused Hila of playing fast and loose with the truth and indicated his client will file court documents to counter her claims.
“Hila's description of events at the Van Nuys Courthouse following our June 5, 2023, hearing is false,” the renowned legal eagle told RadarOnline.com “That space has security cameras, and any footage will show Hila's statement is inconsistent with reality.”
To back up her restraining order, Hila revealed the 2021 incident — painting a disturbing picture of their relationship that ended that same year because of Weston alleged abuse that made it unsafe for her and the twins.
“(The) pattern of abusive behavior includes physical abuse, such as screaming scaring, following, and limiting my freedom,” Hila wrote. “He has also inflicted physical harm on our family pet and put our infant daughters at risk, prompting the involvement of child protective services.”
In an Instagram post, Weston insisted he is now sober and accused “various materialistic people” of trying to take advantage of him and his family’s fame and fortune.
“Various materialistic people and those who are insidiously inspired by my fame and the fame of my family have ceaselessly tried to destroy me,” he wrote in the nearly 400-word post titled 'Justice for Weston Start’s Now' that features a picture of him with his father.
“People that meet us have a false fantasy that my father, uncles, and I will be catering to their dreams of making people famous or that we have money growing on trees to hand out,” wrote Weston, whose great-uncle is Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola.
“When their fantasies are squashed, they hold us hostage with smear campaigns that certain journalists live to be the ‘first to cover the drama.’”