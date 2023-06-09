Revealed: Nicolas Cage's Ex-daughter-in-law Details Alleged Domestic Abuse; As Child Support War With Actor's Son Explodes

Nicolas Cage’s ex-daughter-in-law has accused the actor's son of past incidents of domestic violence as part of their bitter court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The bombshell allegations of abuse are laid bare in an application for a restraining order Hila Cage Coppola filed against Cage’s son, Weston, on June 5, 2023, when settlement talks to resolve a spousal child support lawsuit inside a courthouse later exploded into a verbal confrontation.

“The physical violence, emotional abuse, and destructive acts have instilled fear, helplessness, and constant anxiety. I urgently seek a restraining order to protect myself and my family from further harm,” Hila wrote before detailing an alleged Jan. 28, 2021, domestic incident.