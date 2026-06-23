EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Branded 'Cowardly' For 'Running Scared From World Cup Matches' Over Fan Chants Mocking Him For Jeffrey Epstein Links

RadarOnline.com can reveal the tournament, being staged in the United States, was expected to provide a major platform for Trump, who spent months promoting the event as evidence of American influence on the world stage.

Donald Trump is being branded "cowardly" by critics amid claims his fears over hostile soccer fan chants referencing his past association with Jeffrey Epstein are keeping him away from World Cup matches – with aides said to be scrambling to shield the 80-year-old president from potentially embarrassing scenes.

"He's already faced repeated boos and jeers at major sporting events across the United States, and advisers have been closely monitoring how crowds react whenever he appears in public.

A Washington source told us: "People around the president are acutely aware that he takes public criticism personally, and there is genuine concern about the kind of reception he could receive at World Cup matches.

Yet despite the US hosting the competition, Trump has so far failed to attend a match and skipped the national team's opening fixture – a highly unusual move for the leader of a host nation.

"What worries them now is that football supporters from countries such as England and Scotland have adopted chants focusing on Trump's past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

"Those songs have spread rapidly among fans and are being sung in bars, fan zones and stadiums. The fear inside the White House is that a televised moment of tens of thousands of supporters chanting about Epstein while Trump is in attendance would become an international story in its own right.

"There has been a concerted effort behind the scenes to minimize the risk of that happening. Staff is carefully weighing which matches he attends, and games involving English-speaking nations are viewed as particularly problematic because those fan bases have been the most vocal."

According to insiders, White House officials are particularly concerned about supporters from England, Scotland, Australia and New Zealand, where songs mocking Trump have reportedly become commonplace in bars and stadiums before and during matches.

There is even uncertainty over whether Trump will appear at the July 19 final to present the trophy if one of those nations reaches the latter stages of the competition.