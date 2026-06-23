EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Branded 'Cowardly' For 'Running Scared From World Cup Matches' Over Fan Chants Mocking Him For Jeffrey Epstein Links
June 23 2026, Published 1:48 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is being branded "cowardly" by critics amid claims his fears over hostile soccer fan chants referencing his past association with Jeffrey Epstein are keeping him away from World Cup matches – with aides said to be scrambling to shield the 80-year-old president from potentially embarrassing scenes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the tournament, being staged in the United States, was expected to provide a major platform for Trump, who spent months promoting the event as evidence of American influence on the world stage.
World Cup Snub Bombshel
Yet despite the US hosting the competition, Trump has so far failed to attend a match and skipped the national team's opening fixture – a highly unusual move for the leader of a host nation.
Officials have publicly cited scheduling commitments, but insiders claim fears over fan hostility are playing a significant role.
A Washington source told us: "People around the president are acutely aware that he takes public criticism personally, and there is genuine concern about the kind of reception he could receive at World Cup matches.
"He's already faced repeated boos and jeers at major sporting events across the United States, and advisers have been closely monitoring how crowds react whenever he appears in public.
The Secret Chants Terrifying Staff
"What worries them now is that football supporters from countries such as England and Scotland have adopted chants focusing on Trump's past association with Jeffrey Epstein.
"Those songs have spread rapidly among fans and are being sung in bars, fan zones and stadiums. The fear inside the White House is that a televised moment of tens of thousands of supporters chanting about Epstein while Trump is in attendance would become an international story in its own right.
"There has been a concerted effort behind the scenes to minimize the risk of that happening. Staff is carefully weighing which matches he attends, and games involving English-speaking nations are viewed as particularly problematic because those fan bases have been the most vocal."
According to insiders, White House officials are particularly concerned about supporters from England, Scotland, Australia and New Zealand, where songs mocking Trump have reportedly become commonplace in bars and stadiums before and during matches.
There is even uncertainty over whether Trump will appear at the July 19 final to present the trophy if one of those nations reaches the latter stages of the competition.
Dark History He Can't Escape
Critics have seized on reports of the alleged avoidance strategy, accusing Trump of running scared from supporters likely to confront him with chants about Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Trump and Epstein moved in some of the same wealthy social circles during the 1980s and 1990s.
In a 2002 interview, Trump described Epstein as a "terrific guy" and said he was "a lot of fun to be with."
The president has repeatedly sought to distance himself from Epstein in the years since, maintaining their friendship ended long before Epstein's criminal convictions.
Trump has also said Epstein was barred from his Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump's name has appeared in court documents and records connected to Epstein, alongside numerous other public figures.
But inclusion in those documents does not, in itself, constitute evidence of criminal conduct or wrongdoing.
Chaos Looms for the White House
The World Cup controversy comes despite Trump's close relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who warmly welcomed him during the build-up to the tournament.
Infantino presented Trump with FIFA's first-ever Peace Prize during the World Cup draw, underscoring the governing body's efforts to maintain strong ties with the White House.
Weeks later, however, Trump authorized military strikes against Iran, prompting criticism from opponents who questioned the timing of the award.
Our Washington source said: "People inside Trump's circle are becoming increasingly nervous about how the tournament could develop, particularly if England or Scotland put together a strong run and start attracting bigger crowds and more media attention.
"Football supporters are a completely different breed from the audiences politicians are used to dealing with. They are loud, relentless and largely indifferent to whether a chant is considered politically sensitive or diplomatically awkward.
"The concern is that if one of the home nations goes deep into the competition, the number of supporters singing anti-Trump songs will only grow. Advisers know that once those chants take hold, they can spread through a stadium in minutes.
"The prospect of the president finding himself at the center of that kind of atmosphere is causing considerable anxiety among staff tasked with managing his public appearances."