Here’s How Canada Will Prepare for the World Cup
June 3 2026, Updated 4:36 p.m. ET
Canada is about to get hit by something much bigger than a football tournament. The 2026 World Cup already has more than 500 million ticket requests floating around the planet, hotel prices are climbing, and sportsbooks have been posting futures markets more than a year before kickoff.
Toronto plus Vancouver are preparing for weeks of crowds, celebrities, cameras, football fans, and wall-to-wall noise. FIFA expanded this tournament to 48 teams and 104 matches, which means the entire thing is arriving with the scale of a travelling circus and the spectacle of the Olympics.
Canada Is About to Get Swallowed by World Cup Chaos
Toronto and Vancouver suddenly sit inside one of the biggest sporting events ever staged. FIFA confirmed 16 host cities across Canada, the United States, and Mexico, with Canada handling 13 matches between the two host cities.
Toronto alone expects more than 300,000 visitors during the tournament, and local organizers are already preparing transport systems, security plans, fan zones, and entertainment districts for the influx.
This thing runs for 39 days. That changes the atmosphere completely. Football supporters do not arrive demurely for a weekend and disappear. They camp out in bars, public squares, restaurants, casinos, and watch parties. Entire downtown areas can turn into rolling street festivals once the knockout rounds start. Canada has hosted major sporting events before, but nothing close to this scale.
Seeing the World Cup in your hometown is a treat, and people come from far and wide to enjoy the show. Along with TikTok football creators traveling city-to-city during the tournament, celebs, too, could make an appearance. Ryan Reynolds owns an English football club, so do not be surprised if you see the Deadpool star in a stadium. Justin Bieber, who is experiencing his own renaissance, is a massive fan of Champions League Arsenal, and Ed Sheeran is a huge Ipswich supporter. Seeing some famous faces in the stands is just a guarantee. The fun lies in speculating who.
Ticket Frenzy Is Already Turning Into a Global Scramble
The excitement started long before the first whistle blew. FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed that more than 500 million ticket requests have already flooded into the system, and nearly 90% of the released inventory is already gone. That number tells you exactly what Canada is walking into this summer.
Hotels around Toronto and Vancouver are already discussing tournament pricing strategies because football supporters travel in massive numbers once the group-stage schedule becomes official.
Celebrity attendance is expected to explode, too. Lionel Messi could still appear for defending champions Argentina, while stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Lamine Yamal are expected to dominate global coverage heading into the tournament. Radar-level attention follows those names everywhere now.
Messi shirts are already outselling NHL jerseys in some Canadian sports stores.
Betting Markets Are Already Heating Up Around the Host Nations
Sportsbooks started posting World Cup futures months ago because betting traffic around this tournament arrives early and stays active until the final whistle. Spain currently sits near the top of several markets around +475, France hovers around +500, and defending champions Argentina continue attracting heavy support near +900.
Betting activity around the World Cup typically begins well before the tournament starts, with sportsbooks releasing futures markets months in advance. Industry promotions, including a Stake deposit bonus, are part of broader marketing efforts aimed at fans interested in long-term wagers on tournament outcomes.
Canada enters as one of the longer shots at roughly +15000 to win the tournament outright, but bookmakers still expect strong betting support once the host nation starts playing meaningful matches.
Group-stage qualification bets, same-game parlays, player props, and live betting markets traditionally explode during the World Cup because matches run almost nonstop for more than a month. Sportsbooks know casual fans suddenly jump into the action during events this big, especially once national pride enters the equation.
Canada Suddenly Finds Itself Under a Very Bright Spotlight
Canada still carries underdog status in football conversations, which makes this tournament even more fascinating. The country now hosts matches in the biggest World Cup ever put on while sharing the stage with football giants like Brazil, France, Argentina, and England. Every mistake gets attention. Every upset becomes international news within minutes. This is the world's biggest sporting spectacle, and it shows up on social media, barroom conversations, group chats, and office chatter.
That spotlight spreads far beyond the matches themselves. Restaurants, nightlife districts, casinos, sports bars, and entertainment venues are all preparing for crowds that could stick around deep into July.
Watch-party culture is becoming a social-media event itself, and public viewing events are expected across major Canadian cities, and broadcasters already expect massive television audiences once the knockout rounds begin. The country gets six weeks where almost every camera in football points somewhere inside North America.
Canada Is Walking Into the Biggest Show Football Has Ever Built
The World Cup has already arrived with record ticket demand, massive betting markets, global celebrity attention, and enough traveling supporters to overwhelm entire downtown districts. Canada now sits directly inside that machine. Toronto and Vancouver are preparing for packed streets, packed bars, nonstop cameras, and millions of football fans watching every move once the tournament finally kicks off next month.