Here’s How Canada Will Prepare for the World Cup

Toronto and Vancouver suddenly sit inside one of the biggest sporting events ever staged. FIFA confirmed 16 host cities across Canada, the United States, and Mexico, with Canada handling 13 matches between the two host cities.

Toronto alone expects more than 300,000 visitors during the tournament, and local organizers are already preparing transport systems, security plans, fan zones, and entertainment districts for the influx.

This thing runs for 39 days. That changes the atmosphere completely. Football supporters do not arrive demurely for a weekend and disappear. They camp out in bars, public squares, restaurants, casinos, and watch parties. Entire downtown areas can turn into rolling street festivals once the knockout rounds start. Canada has hosted major sporting events before, but nothing close to this scale.

Seeing the World Cup in your hometown is a treat, and people come from far and wide to enjoy the show. Along with TikTok football creators traveling city-to-city during the tournament, celebs, too, could make an appearance. Ryan Reynolds owns an English football club, so do not be surprised if you see the Deadpool star in a stadium. Justin Bieber, who is experiencing his own renaissance, is a massive fan of Champions League Arsenal, and Ed Sheeran is a huge Ipswich supporter. Seeing some famous faces in the stands is just a guarantee. The fun lies in speculating who.