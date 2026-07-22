Amy Winehouse's Father Claims He's Visited by Late Singer's Ghost Years After Her Tragic Death — 'She Sits on the End of My Bed'
July 22 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Amy Winehouse's father, Mitch, believes that he's been visited by the "comforting" presence of his daughter's ghost.
15 years after the Rehab singer's tragic alcohol overdose, RadarOnline.com revisits her death and why her father thinks she may be giving him signs that she's still around from the other side.
How Did Amy Winehouse Die?
Amy was a talented, Grammy-winning singer who rose to fame worldwide in 2006, but privately, she battled serious addictions.
At one point, she struggled with heroin and crack cocaine before giving up the drugs altogether. However, alcohol remained a major issue that eventually led to her death.
On July 23, 2011, Winehouse was found dead in the bedroom of her U.K. home. Medical examiners determined that her blood alcohol content level was 0.416, more than five times the legal driving limit in the U.K. Her cause of death was accidental alcohol poisoning.
She was only 27 years old.
Amy Winehouse's Father Claims Her Spirit Is Around 'All the Time'
Several years after her sudden passing, Mitch revealed that his daughter "does come back" to visit him, "not physically, but spiritually."
"I could not begin to tell you how much she is around," he told The Sun in a resurfaced interview from 2017. "Her spirit comes and sits on the end of my bed. She just sits there, and it looks just like her with her beautiful face, and she looks at me."
"I say to her, ‘Are you all right?’ because I get nervous with her being there," he added. "But it is comforting in a way to know she is here and around me."
Visiting Through Blackbirds
The grieving father also said he finds comfort in blackbirds, as Amy had a tattoo of one on her arm.
"The week after she died I was at my sister’s house, and we heard this thud and a blackbird that looked identical to Amy’s tattoo flew into the glass," he recalled. "We went and picked it up and put it up on a perch. It happened at night, when birds don’t fly, but it came back and sat on my foot. And then we put it back again, and it came and sat in the middle of us and sang."
"I do now see blackbirds all the time. And you think, ‘Oh, it’s only a bird,’ but it’s her, I’m sure of it."
Amy Winehouse's 'Energy'
Back in 2021, Mitch also reflected on having an odd, ghostly experience while staying in his daughter's old apartment.
"I felt something come through the window and enter into my back. It was like somebody put an electric toothbrush on my back," he shared during a sit-down with Jewish News. "The feeling was very dramatic, but it was a really lovely feeling."
He said he glanced at the clock and it was 5:02 a.m. when he got the odd sensation. Later, he went to see a psychic, who told him that his daughter's spirit had visited him at 5:02 a.m.
"I explained to her the feeling and she said, ‘That was Amy’s energy,’" he added. "I feel her all the time."