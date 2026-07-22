Amy Winehouse's Father Claims He's Visited by Late Singer's Ghost Years After Her Tragic Death — 'She Sits on the End of My Bed'

Amy was a talented, Grammy-winning singer who rose to fame worldwide in 2006, but privately, she battled serious addictions.

At one point, she struggled with heroin and crack cocaine before giving up the drugs altogether. However, alcohol remained a major issue that eventually led to her death.

On July 23, 2011, Winehouse was found dead in the bedroom of her U.K. home. Medical examiners determined that her blood alcohol content level was 0.416, more than five times the legal driving limit in the U.K. Her cause of death was accidental alcohol poisoning.

She was only 27 years old.