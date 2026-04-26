EXCLUSIVE: Father of One of World's Most Tragic Singers 'In Absolute Bits' Over $1.4Million Estate War Blow — 15 Years After His Mercurial Daughter Joined Grim '27 Club'

The case, heard over four days in December at the High Court in London, centred on jewellery, clothing and memorabilia linked to the late Amy, who died of alcohol poisoning aged 27 in 2011.

Mitch argued proceeds from the sales should have supported the charitable foundation established in Amy's memory, but the court ruled the items had been legitimately gifted and sold.

Handing down judgment, Sarah Clarke KC was sharply critical of Mitch's testimony.

She said: "The evidence shows that in addition to Mr Winehouse's many good qualities, he likes to dominate people and situations and expects people to do what he wants.

"As he himself admitted in evidence, his memory is poor, as is his ability to accurately recall dates, times, conversations and events, both at the time, but also many years after they happened."

Clarke concluded: "In many respects I found him to be an unreliable witness."