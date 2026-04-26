EXCLUSIVE: Father of One of World's Most Tragic Singers 'In Absolute Bits' Over $1.4Million Estate War Blow — 15 Years After His Mercurial Daughter Joined Grim '27 Club'
April 26 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Mitch Winehouse has been left reeling after losing a bitter High Court fight over the sale of his tragic daughter's belongings – a legal defeat sources told RadarOnline.com has left him "in absolute bits" as more than $1.4million in disputed proceeds slipped from his grasp in the case.
The 75-year-old, a retired taxi driver and administrator of the estate of singer Amy Winehouse, had launched proceedings against her close friends Naomi Parry and Catriona Gourlay, alleging they profited from selling personal items without proper authority.
High Court Rules On Disputed Winehouse Memorabilia
The case, heard over four days in December at the High Court in London, centred on jewellery, clothing and memorabilia linked to the late Amy, who died of alcohol poisoning aged 27 in 2011.
Mitch argued proceeds from the sales should have supported the charitable foundation established in Amy's memory, but the court ruled the items had been legitimately gifted and sold.
Handing down judgment, Sarah Clarke KC was sharply critical of Mitch's testimony.
She said: "The evidence shows that in addition to Mr Winehouse's many good qualities, he likes to dominate people and situations and expects people to do what he wants.
"As he himself admitted in evidence, his memory is poor, as is his ability to accurately recall dates, times, conversations and events, both at the time, but also many years after they happened."
Clarke concluded: "In many respects I found him to be an unreliable witness."
Testimony Details Significant Sales Of Iconic Items
The court heard Naomi had sold 60 items for £675,567 – about $844,000 – while Catriona sold 95 items for £253,527 – roughly $316,000.
Among the pieces were Amy's bloodied ballet pumps, a Fendi bracelet and a silk mini-dress worn at her final concert in Serbia.
Mitch maintained he had not been informed of the sales and the items formed part of his daughter's estate.
Support for Naomi and Catriona came from Amy's circle, including Kelly Osbourne and Sadie Frost, who described Amy's long-standing generosity and habit of gifting possessions to friends.
Their statements painted a picture of a singer who freely shared her wardrobe and personal effects, complicating the estate's claims of ownership.
Friends Exonerated Following Claims Of Misappropriation
In a statement following the ruling, Naomi said: "The High Court has cleared my name, unequivocally and in full, after years of deeply damaging and unfounded allegations brought by Mitch Winehouse.
"I stood beside Amy as a friend, a creative partner and her costume designer. What we shared was built on trust, loyalty, and a genuine love of the work. To see that relationship misrepresented so publicly has been both painful and profoundly unjust. This judgment restores the truth."
A source close to the case said Mitch was struggling to process the outcome, describing him as "devastated" over what he "believed belonged to Amy's legacy won't benefit her foundation."
Another added: "This was never just about money – it was about control, memory and how Amy is remembered. Mitch is in absolute bits over this case."
Legacy Of A Global Icon Under Scrutiny
Legal observers noted the ruling underscores the difficulty of disentangling informal gifts from estate property, particularly in the case of high-profile figures whose personal and professional lives often overlap.
Amy rose to global fame with her 2006 album Back to Black, which blended soul, jazz and R&B with raw, confessional lyrics.
Known for her distinctive voice and beehive style, she won five Grammys. Despite struggles with addiction, her influence has endured, cementing her as one of Britain's – and the world's – most iconic modern artists.