EXCLUSIVE: Late Singer Tony Bennett Had to 'Live With the Fact' He Could Have 'Saved' Amy Winehouse — 15 Years After Her Overdose Death

In his 2016 book, Just Getting Started, Bennett recalled what it was like working with the late singer.

"Amy was engaging, funny, charming, and utterly professional but a little bit shy," he wrote at the time. "She said she was nervous because she had never recorded a song with someone she considered to be one of her idols."

He also expressed his regrets that they didn't have a conversation about his own struggles with substance abuse in his younger years.

"Should I have told her that I'd contended a little bit with (drugs and alcohol) myself and knew how you can fall into a bad cycle, but I also knew that you could bring yourself back?" the excerpt continued. "Would it have made a difference if someone she considered an idol had said to her something like, 'You're my idol. You are a once-in-a-lifetime talent. Please don't take that from the world.'"