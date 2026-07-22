William Shatner's Family Health Crisis: 'Star Trek' Legend, 95, Reveals He and Daughter Melanie, 61, Battled Stage 4 Cancer at the Same Time

Gretsch, 61, was first diagnosed with HER2-positive stage 4 breast cancer in 2022, after discovering a small lump despite receiving a clear mammogram just months earlier.

She was deep into her treatment and making strong progress when, in June 2023, her father was diagnosed with stage 4 malignant melanoma that had spread to his lungs and brain.

"I remember vividly thinking, "I don’t have the strength to take care of myself and lose my father at the same time," Gretsch told People.

But Shatner was optimistic: "They said, 'You got cancer. If you came in later, you would have been dead.' See? That’s my life. I think the universe is taking care of me."