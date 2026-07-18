William Shatner Stuns Fans With Surprise New Career Move At 95 — After Slamming Death Rumors

He’ll take to the stage at Douglass Park on September 20, after the punk rock festival spent more than a decade trying to get him to perform.

Riot Fest posted that Chicago should rename a boat after Shatner so he could "captain a ship again," referring to his role as Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek.

The festival also posted a video of Shatner confirming the news.

He said: "Riot Fest fans, Shatner here.

"I've been thinking about all those letters you sent me, and I decided you’re such big fans of mine that I’m going to debut my heavy metal record at Riot Fest and I hope you’ll be there, I hope I’m there.

"I hope you have my rider, and yes, don’t forget my bowl of sauerkraut, if you please."