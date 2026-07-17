EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Wars' Mastermind George Lucas Faces Backlash for Declaring 'AI is the Future of Filmmaking'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Star Wars creator, 82, made the remarks during an interview with A Rabbit's Foot , where he reflected on the rapid rise of AI and argued that technological change is inevitable.

George Lucas has ignited a fierce debate across Hollywood after declaring artificial intelligence represents the future of filmmaking, with critics accusing the legendary director of embracing technology that many fear could undermine the creative heart of the movie industry.

Lucas, who stepped back from day-to-day filmmaking after selling Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012, also criticized the growing influence of audience feedback on studio productions, insisting filmmakers should not allow fans to dictate creative decisions.

His comments come as the entertainment industry remains deeply divided over AI's expanding role in scriptwriting, visual effects and production.

Lucas said, "Artificial intelligence means it's much easier for us to make movies.

"It's very much like sitting here saying, 'Well, I believe the horse and the buggy is really where it's at. These cars, they break down, they need gas, there's all kinds of problems with them, and pretty soon they'll be making them into tanks, and then they'll be killing people. It's terrible."

The icon added, "There's nothing you can do about it. That's progress, it's the future."

A veteran Hollywood source said: "George has always embraced technological innovation, but these comments have shocked many filmmakers who believe AI should remain a tool rather than become the driving force behind creative storytelling. His remarks have reignited concerns about where the industry is heading."

Another industry insider noted: "A lot of people respect George's record as an innovator, but saying AI is simply the future has upset artists who worry that studios will see it as a green light to replace human creativity with automation."