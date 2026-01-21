EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner, 94, at Center of Fears He's 'Putting Brave Face on His Mortality' — As 'Star Trek' Icon Fronts Bizarre 'Live Forever' Program

Another insider said those experiences reshaped his thinking.

"Facing serious illness multiple times has left him determined not to disappear quietly," the source said.

"There is a sense that he wants control over how his story ends, even if that means embracing unconventional ideas."

That determination has taken tangible form through Shatner's involvement with StoryFile, a Los Angeles-based company that creates interactive AI avatars designed to communicate with loved ones after death.

Shatner has recorded extensive interviews to digitally preserve his life story, allowing future generations to engage with a lifelike version of him long after he is gone.

In a promotional video, Shatner explained the motivation himself.

He said: "Today, you are here. But one day, you'll be an ancestor to a kid who wants to know where they came from – their roots. That's you. Now, imagine hundreds of years from now, they could reach into the past to talk with you – and you could talk back."

He added: "This is the real you… no avatars, your authentic self for all time."