EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner, 94, at Center of Fears He's 'Putting Brave Face on His Mortality' — As 'Star Trek' Icon Fronts Bizarre 'Live Forever' Program
Jan. 20 2026, Published 7:51 p.m. ET
William Shatner is unsettling fans as he projects optimism and vitality at 94, with insiders warning the Star Trek legend is privately grappling with mortality as he explores extreme ways to preserve himself beyond death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Shatner, who turned 94 in March, sparked renewed worries about his health over Thanksgiving when he shared a smiling kitchen photo following a September hospitalization in Los Angeles.
Shatner's Recent Health Scare and Thanksgiving Message
The actor had been rushed to the hospital after experiencing a blood sugar issue at home, calling an ambulance as a precaution.
Though he reassured fans shortly afterward, the episode has now reignited concern about his health and mindset as he enters his mid-90s under an unrelenting public gaze shaped by decades of fame.
In his Thanksgiving post, Shatner – who is set to turn 95 in March – struck a confident tone, writing: "Happy Thanksgiving everybody… we all talk about blessings at Thanksgiving. I am especially thankful this year as we are blessed beyond measure with heath, family and a beautiful gathering. I am wishing you all a blessed day and holiday season. Best, Bill."
Followers flooded the comments, marveling at his youthful appearance and jokingly demanding his secrets.
'The Star Trek' Icon's Battles with Melanoma and Prostate Cancer
But a source familiar with his inner circle said the upbeat messaging masks deeper anxieties.
"William is very aware of his age and the fragility that comes with it," the source said.
"To the outside world he presents strength and humor, but privately he is thinking a great deal about what comes next and how he will be remembered."
Those fears intensified after Shatner openly discussed past health battles.
In 2024, he revealed he had been treated for stage 4 melanoma, saying: "It was melanoma, stage 4. I said, 'Stage 4?' And someone in the room said, 'Sorry.' I said, 'What are you sorry about?'… They said if this (treatment) they used did not work, I had about five months."
Earlier, in 2016, he disclosed a prostate cancer diagnosis, saying: "That was really scary. I was told by a doctor I had a terminal disease. That I was going to die."
Shatner’s Interactive AI Avatar with StoryFile
Another insider said those experiences reshaped his thinking.
"Facing serious illness multiple times has left him determined not to disappear quietly," the source said.
"There is a sense that he wants control over how his story ends, even if that means embracing unconventional ideas."
That determination has taken tangible form through Shatner's involvement with StoryFile, a Los Angeles-based company that creates interactive AI avatars designed to communicate with loved ones after death.
Shatner has recorded extensive interviews to digitally preserve his life story, allowing future generations to engage with a lifelike version of him long after he is gone.
In a promotional video, Shatner explained the motivation himself.
He said: "Today, you are here. But one day, you'll be an ancestor to a kid who wants to know where they came from – their roots. That's you. Now, imagine hundreds of years from now, they could reach into the past to talk with you – and you could talk back."
He added: "This is the real you… no avatars, your authentic self for all time."
Legacy and the 'Final Frontier' of Shatner’s Public Image
A separate source said his interest in immortality goes even further.
"William has become fixated on legacy and permanence," the source said.
"Fans see optimism, but behind it there is fear. He wants his version of events preserved because he is terrified of being forgotten."
For admirers raised on Star Trek, the idea is both futuristic and unsettling.
"People are proud of his curiosity," the source said.
"But there is a growing sense that this is a brave face over very real fears about the final frontier."