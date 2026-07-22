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Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein 'Pimp' Dead at 69: Vile Pedo's Alleged Model Scout Daniel Siad Found Deceased in France After Being Named Thousands of Times in FBI Files

A photo of Daniel Siad alongside a photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: U.S. Department of Jusice

Daniel Siad was found dead in France.

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July 22 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

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Daniel Siad, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in France, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 69-year-old was a suspected pimp of Epstein, allegedly working to find and recruit women. His name was mentioned over 2,000 times in the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors have confirmed they opened an investigation into his death on Monday.

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Daniel Siad Dies in French Home Amid Investigation

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A photo of Daniel Siad
Source: CNN

Prosecutors are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

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Siad's cause of death was not yet revealed, as French prosecutors, who were reportedly looking into Siad's association with Epstein, are still working to discover the circumstances surrounding his unexpected death.

An autopsy is expected to take place to help determine his cause of death.

Authorities told The Sun: "An investigation into the causes of death was opened Monday evening following the discovery of the body of Mr. Daniel Siad in a house he occupied in Colombes."

Although Siad was a Swedish national, he was staying at his French home when he died.

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Siad Allegedly Worked as a Scout for Epstein

A photo of Daniel Siad
Source: CNN

Siad admitted to working professionally with Epstein.

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Siad was born in Algeria, but allegedly worked for Epstein in France. His alleged scouting duties took him around the world, including Poland, the Czech Republic, South Africa, Morocco, and Cuba.

As per the 2090 mentions in the Epstein files, Siad seemingly sought out women to bring them to the convicted pedophile.

Despite an active investigation into his affiliation with Epstein, he denied wrongdoing. While he was slated to be interviewed by investigators, he denied it before he could sit for questioning.

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Swedish National Denies Knowledge of Epstein's Criminal Acts

A photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Siad denied any wrongdoing.

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While Siad admitted he worked for Epstein, he denied any knowledge of the American's criminal and vile acts. Instead, he insisted he believed Epstein to simply be a professional casting director for women's lingerie company Victoria's Secret.

Siad "trusted" Epstein, but he claimed their relationship was merely professional in nature, claiming to only see Epstein in small incriments. He admitted to visiting Siad's Paris home called Avenue Foch, but only for 10–15 minute business meetings.

He told CNN, "I trust in him, I believe him. This guy is a professional person -he needs somebody. He knows I have good connections around. If I find the right person who can assist him, I am honored."

Siad claimed he didn't leave models alone with Epstein, taking them with him when the business meetings were through.

"I don't know his private life," he said, stressing he was unaware of any sleazy behavior from the financier.

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Siad Faced Several Rape Allegations

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A photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The Algerian-born man was accused multiple times of rape.

However, women came forth with allegations against Siad.

He was accused of rape and sexual assault by five women, including Swedish model Ebba Karlsson, who alleged being raped by him in 1990 after he threatened her.

In 2022, a French woman came forward to police. She alleged Siad was a gateway to Epstein, whom she became involved with after they were introduced by the scout.

Likening recruiting women to fishing, Siad wrote to Epstein in 2014: "In this business I feel like fisherman some time I (cache) quick, some time no fish."

Epstein did not answer for his association with Siad before his death in 2019.

He was convicted of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and solicitation of prostitution in Florida in 2008. He was found dead before he could face trial for the 2019 charges.

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