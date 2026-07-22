EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Family Reunion 'Driven by Fear of Going Bankrupt'
July 22 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing claims their recent efforts to rebuild ties with the Royal Family are being driven less by reconciliation than by growing financial pressure, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the Sussexes see renewed royal connections as vital to restoring their commercial appeal.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently returned to the UK, with Harry, 41, spending more than five days carrying out a mixture of public and private engagements.
Secret Highgrove Reunion Sparks Comeback Speculation
Markle, 44, arrived later in the visit alongside their son Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, after security arrangements were finalized.
The family did not attend any public events but are understood to have held a private reunion with King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, at Highgrove. The meeting has fueled speculation the couple could now seek more frequent visits to Britain after living in Montecito, California, since stepping back as senior working royals in 2020.
A royal source claimed: "There is a widespread feeling that Harry and Meghan have come to realize their biggest asset has always been their association with the Royal Family.
"However successful they wanted to become independently, it is their royal status that continues to generate the greatest public interest. That's why some people inside royal circles believe this renewed push for warmer relations is not solely about healing old wounds – it's also about restoring the value of their personal brand after a difficult few years commercially."
'The Sussexes Want Back in the Royal Family'
A second insider claimed: "There is no escaping the financial reality of the situation. The entertainment industry is incredibly competitive, and some of the opportunities that once came so easily are no longer there. Many believe the Sussexes understand that maintaining a civil relationship with the monarchy is increasingly important if they want to strengthen their long-term prospects. Whether that motivation is personal, commercial, or a combination of both is what people inside the Palace continue to debate."
Harry's latest visit combined official appearances with private meetings and marked another attempt to maintain links with charitable initiatives including the Invictus Games.
The Sussexes have continued to build their lives and careers in California while pursuing media and business ventures outside the monarchy.
"Basically, the Sussexes want back in the royal family as they fear their lifestyle may go bankrupt," a source claimed.
Monarchy Exit Leads To Commercial Deals
Harry and Markle stepped back as senior working members of the Royal Family in January 2020, announcing plans to become financially independent while continuing to support the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The couple initially split their time between Canada and the UK before settling in Montecito, California, where they purchased a multimillion-dollar home and began building a new life with their children.
After relocating to the US, Harry and Markle signed a series of high-profile commercial deals spanning television, podcasts, publishing and business ventures.
They also launched the Archewell Foundation, focusing on charitable initiatives, while Markle later introduced her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
The move marked a dramatic shift away from royal life, allowing the couple greater personal freedom but also placing them under intense public scrutiny.
Relations with the Royal Family deteriorated following a series of interviews and media projects, including the Oprah Winfrey interview, the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and Harry's memoir Spare, all of which contained allegations about life inside the monarchy.
Despite the ongoing tensions, Harry has repeatedly said he would like reconciliation with his family, although significant divisions remain between the Sussexes and senior royals.