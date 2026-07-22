EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Family Reunion 'Driven by Fear of Going Bankrupt'

Markle, 44, arrived later in the visit alongside their son Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, after security arrangements were finalized.

The family did not attend any public events but are understood to have held a private reunion with King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, at Highgrove. The meeting has fueled speculation the couple could now seek more frequent visits to Britain after living in Montecito, California, since stepping back as senior working royals in 2020.

A royal source claimed: "There is a widespread feeling that Harry and Meghan have come to realize their biggest asset has always been their association with the Royal Family.

"However successful they wanted to become independently, it is their royal status that continues to generate the greatest public interest. That's why some people inside royal circles believe this renewed push for warmer relations is not solely about healing old wounds – it's also about restoring the value of their personal brand after a difficult few years commercially."