Megyn Kelly Claims Bill and Hillary Clinton 'Want Nothing To Do With Each Other' and Shares Vital Clue to Back Up Theory

She explained: "Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton (are) still together after all these years.

"They jetted off to Europe for a summer vacation, and I just want to show you the tape because they looked like the perfect lovebirds.

"You can see that they're keeping the flame alive," she added, sarcastically.

When Hillary, 78, then appeared on screen, Kelly ruthlessly compared the former first lady's outfit to the Hamburglar, the McDonald's robber mascot.

"And where's Bill? I'm sure he's here somewhere," she said as the former president, 79, lagged behind.