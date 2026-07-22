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Home > News > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Claims Bill and Hillary Clinton 'Want Nothing To Do With Each Other' and Shares Vital Clue to Back Up Theory

picture of Megyn Kelly, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton
Source: @megynkelly;youtube/MEGA

Megyn Kelly claims Bill ad Hillary Clinton dislike each other and footage from recent trip to Italy proves it.

July 22 2026, Updated 9:04 a.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly has claimed Bill and Hillary Clinton despise each other off the back of footage from their holiday in Italy.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the political commentator, 55, analysed footage of the couple taking a stroll on streets of the Amalfi Coast and believes aspects of their behavior proves all is not rosy between them.

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Has The Spark Gone Between Bill And Hillary?

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picture of Megyn Kelly
Source: @megynkelly;youtube

Kelly says Bill lagging behind Hillary shows lack of spark between couple.

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She explained: "Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton (are) still together after all these years.

"They jetted off to Europe for a summer vacation, and I just want to show you the tape because they looked like the perfect lovebirds.

"You can see that they're keeping the flame alive," she added, sarcastically.

When Hillary, 78, then appeared on screen, Kelly ruthlessly compared the former first lady's outfit to the Hamburglar, the McDonald's robber mascot.

"And where's Bill? I'm sure he's here somewhere," she said as the former president, 79, lagged behind.

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'I Don't Know What Goes On In That Weird Marriage'

picture of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Kelly says she enjoys watching the Clintons' from 'afar.'

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"Oh, OK – his hat looks MAGA adjacent, his shirt looks like it needs another button up top, and if you can see the pants, not sure why they're so short, but he's got the ankles, the naked ankle thing going that some of the hipster young guys do these days."

She then went on to say that she found it "interesting" that there was "about 20 feet between the two of them."

Kelly added: "(They) clearly still want nothing to do with one another. It's very interesting.

"I don't know what goes on in that weird marriage, but I love watching it from afar."

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Bill 'Secretly Admires Trump'

picture of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

The podcast host believes Bill's red cap is show of support for Donald Trump.

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Kelly’s guest on her SiriusXM show John Ashbrook also believes Bill's choice of headwear, the aforementioned red cap, may be a supportive nod to Donald Trump.

He explained: "The MAGA-adjacent hat is very interesting to me because, in 2024, I think we all remember when Bill Clinton was on the stump in Georgia talking about how important it was that Democrats start talking about the border again, and all the lefties were like, 'How dare you say that? That's off message. You can't say it.'

"But he put "42" on his hat, and I really think there are some aspects to Trump that Clinton secretly admires."

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picture of Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton
Source: MEGA

Bill, here with Hillary and their daughter Chelsea, agrees with Trump on some principles, says Kelly.

Kelly responded: "I believe it because Trump is a moderate.

"Trump is not at all the crazy figure that the media portrays him to be.

"And I'll bet you… (Clinton) probably hates the DSA. He probably hated the open border. He was a more moderate Dem.

"I wonder if he is telegraphing a message there, like, you could be MAGA-adjacent and that might be preferable.

"It might be a better way to run for office as a Dem than far-left, get rid of the U.S. Senate, get rid of the Pentagon, get rid of police, get rid of prisons, all that mania, which is not me being unfair to them. That is actually the DSA’s platform."

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