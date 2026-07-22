EXCLUSIVE: How Prince George is Already Being 'Prepared for His Coronation' As He Gets Set to Turn 13

George, the eldest child of Prince William , 44, and Catherine, Princess of Wales , also 44, is set to celebrate his 13th birthday on July 22 – and now second in line to the throne after his father, the young prince is preparing for another major milestone by beginning studies at Eton College this fall.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince George is being carefully prepared for the responsibilities of one day becoming king, with those close to the Prince and Princess of Wales saying every stage of his upbringing has been designed to balance a normal childhood with the relentless demands of a future coronation.

His parents have spent years carefully introducing him to royal life while protecting his privacy, allowing him to enjoy school, sports and friendships alongside a gradual increase in public duties.

A source close to the Wales family claimed: "From the day George was born, there has been a long-term plan for how he will eventually step into his role as future king. Nothing has been improvised. Every decision, from his education and the charities he has been introduced to, to the carefully timed public appearances he has made over the years, has been part of preparing him for the enormous responsibilities that will one day come with wearing the Crown.

"William and Catherine know exactly what lies ahead for their eldest son, but they are determined that he experiences as much of a normal childhood as possible first. Their priority has always been to raise a confident, kind and well-balanced young man before they ask him to shoulder the weight of his destiny."

Friends of the family describe George as "incredibly down to earth" while also being fully aware his future will be nothing like that of his classmates.

Most weekends are spent playing sport and seeing friends, interrupted occasionally by balcony appearances, carriage processions and official engagements designed to introduce him to royal service at a measured pace.