EXCLUSIVE: How Prince George is Already Being 'Prepared for His Coronation' As He Gets Set to Turn 13
July 22 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince George is being carefully prepared for the responsibilities of one day becoming king, with those close to the Prince and Princess of Wales saying every stage of his upbringing has been designed to balance a normal childhood with the relentless demands of a future coronation.
George, the eldest child of Prince William, 44, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, also 44, is set to celebrate his 13th birthday on July 22 – and now second in line to the throne after his father, the young prince is preparing for another major milestone by beginning studies at Eton College this fall.
Prince George's Royal Future
His parents have spent years carefully introducing him to royal life while protecting his privacy, allowing him to enjoy school, sports and friendships alongside a gradual increase in public duties.
A source close to the Wales family claimed: "From the day George was born, there has been a long-term plan for how he will eventually step into his role as future king. Nothing has been improvised. Every decision, from his education and the charities he has been introduced to, to the carefully timed public appearances he has made over the years, has been part of preparing him for the enormous responsibilities that will one day come with wearing the Crown.
"William and Catherine know exactly what lies ahead for their eldest son, but they are determined that he experiences as much of a normal childhood as possible first. Their priority has always been to raise a confident, kind and well-balanced young man before they ask him to shoulder the weight of his destiny."
Friends of the family describe George as "incredibly down to earth" while also being fully aware his future will be nothing like that of his classmates.
Most weekends are spent playing sport and seeing friends, interrupted occasionally by balcony appearances, carriage processions and official engagements designed to introduce him to royal service at a measured pace.
Preparing A Future King
Those appearances have steadily increased in recent years, from the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 to serving as a Page of Honour during King Charles' coronation in 2023.
He has also accompanied William on visits to charities and military sites, giving him firsthand experience of public duties expected of a future monarch.
Another royal source claimed: "Nobody wants George to feel that his future has been forced upon him overnight. The approach has always been gradual and age-appropriate, giving him opportunities to understand royal life without losing the freedom to simply be a child.
"Each engagement, each public appearance and each introduction to constitutional life has been carefully chosen to build his confidence little by little. The hope is that, by the time the biggest responsibilities eventually fall to him, they won't feel intimidating or unfamiliar because he will have been quietly learning and growing into the role for years."
Eton Beckons Next
George's next chapter will begin at Eton College, where William also studied. The decision was made after months of discussion, with the family attracted by its proximity to Windsor and policies limiting smartphone use among younger pupils.
The Prince and Princess are said to believe the environment will offer their son greater privacy while helping him develop independence.
William's own childhood has heavily influenced their approach.
Having experienced intense media attention following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, he has long argued that royal children deserve as much normality as possible despite their unique constitutional roles.
That philosophy has shaped family life, with William and Catherine regularly attending school events, sports fixtures and parent activities while encouraging George, Princess Charlotte, 12, and Prince Louis, eight, to spend time outdoors rather than behind screens.
Sources said George has also inherited his father's passion for sport and enjoys tennis, soccer, cricket and rugby, while remaining polite, approachable and curious during official engagements.
As his teenage years begin, aides believe the careful balance between public service and private family life will remain central to his upbringing, with every new milestone viewed as another measured step toward the role he has been preparing for since birth.