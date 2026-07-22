JD Vance Wanted Newborn Son to be 'Named After Donald Trump' — But Wife Usha 'Shut Down' his 'Ultimate Tribute' to Prez
July 22 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET
JD Vance wanted to name his newborn son after Donald Trump but wife Usha vetoed the idea, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veep, 41, felt calling his son "Donald" would be the "ultimate tribute" to the president.
'He Believed It Would Be A Meaningful Gesture'
But Usha, 40, had other ideas and told her husband she didn't want the name of their son to be a "political statement" and the couple settled on Alec Neel Vance instead.
A Washington insider told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "JD floated the idea of naming the baby Donald.
"He thought it would be the ultimate tribute to President Trump. JD knows the President appreciates loyalty, and he believed it would be a meaningful gesture."
On Usha’s reaction, a separate source added: "She shut it down — politely, but firmly.
"Usha wanted their son’s name to reflect their family, not make a political statement.
"She wasn't about to turn her newborn into a headline before he could even walk."
'JD Knew When To Surrender'
Pals claim the couple agreed on Alec Neel Vance as it’s a name that reflects the private family life they've tried to preserve despite living under the intense glare of Washington.
The birth is also historic, with Alec becoming the first child born to a sitting U.S. vice president in more than 150 years.
A Republican insider added: "JD knew when to surrender.
"He may be Vice President of the United States, but at home he knows exactly who gets the final vote."
The Vances welcomed their fourth child on Sunday.
He was born at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland.
Vance announced the birth on social media with a statement signed by him and Usha.
Vances To Spend More Time In Northern Virginia
The statement read: "We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning.
"Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother."
The couple already share older siblings Ewan, nine; Vivek, six; and Mirabel, four.
The Vances will now be spending more time in rural northern Virginia, leasing part of a sprawling, multimillion-dollar property in the wealthy enclave of Middleburg.
The rental is an effort to provide the second lady and Vance children with a greater sense of normality away from the scrutiny of Washington, DC, according to courses close to the couple.
The veep is expected to stay there on occasion, though he and his family are maintaining their official residence at the Naval Observatory.
In a recent interview with ABC News, Usha reflected on that scrutiny and parenting as second lady.
She said: "Everything that we do is in the public eye," adding "people see it" if her children misbehave or get sick.
"We try not to put them in circumstances where they'll be exposed and someday say, 'Oh, you embarrassed me.'"