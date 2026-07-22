JD Vance Wanted Newborn Son to be 'Named After Donald Trump' — But Wife Usha 'Shut Down' his 'Ultimate Tribute' to Prez

But Usha, 40, had other ideas and told her husband she didn't want the name of their son to be a "political statement" and the couple settled on Alec Neel Vance instead.

A Washington insider told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "JD floated the idea of naming the baby Donald.

"He thought it would be the ultimate tribute to President Trump. JD knows the President appreciates loyalty, and he believed it would be a meaningful gesture."

On Usha’s reaction, a separate source added: "She shut it down — politely, but firmly.

"Usha wanted their son’s name to reflect their family, not make a political statement.

"She wasn't about to turn her newborn into a headline before he could even walk."