J.D. Vance and Wife Usha Announce Birth of Fourth Child and Reveal Baby Name in Surprise 150-Year First
July 20 2026, Published 8:46 a.m. ET
J.D. Vance and wife Usha have welcomed their fourth child — a baby boy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Vice President, 41, announced the pair have named their son Alec Neel Vance, who was born on Sunday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland.
'Our Kids Are Overjoyed To Meet Their Little Brother'
He announced the birth on social media with a statement signed by him and Usha.
The statement read: "We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning.
"Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother."
Alec, the first child born to a sitting vice president in more than 150 years, joins older siblings Ewan, nine; Vivek, six; and Mirabel, four.
The last sitting vice president to become a new father was Schuyler Colfax, who had a son, Schuyler Colfax III, in 1870 while serving under former president Ulysses S Grant.
Enjoying Rural Surroundings
The Vances will now be spending more time in rural northern Virginia, leasing part of a sprawling, multimillion-dollar property in the wealthy enclave of Middleburg.
The rental is an effort to provide the second lady and Vance children with a greater sense of normality away from the scrutiny of Washington, DC, according to courses close to the couple.
The veep is expected to stay there on occasion, though he and his family are maintaining their official residence at the Naval Observatory.
In a recent interview with ABC News, Usha, 40, reflected on that scrutiny and parenting as second lady.
She said: "Everything that we do is in the public eye," adding "people see it" if her children misbehave or get sick.
Keeping Kids Out Of Spotlight
"We try not to put them in circumstances where they'll be exposed and someday say, 'Oh, you embarrassed me.'
"So we try to keep most of what they do private, but when we are in public with them, we just let them be kids and let what happens happen." she explained.
The second lady left her job as a high-powered lawyer when her husband became Donald Trump's second in command.
She’s appeared frequently by the vice president’s side during his time in office and assembled her own small staff.
Taking up childhood literacy as a platform, she launched a summer reading challenge last year and an accompanying podcast this year.
RadarOnline.com previously told how a heartbreaking conversation with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, played a role in Usha's decision to expand her family.
The topic first surfaced publicly in Vance's memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, in which he detailed conversations that followed the conservative activist's death.
According to excerpts, Erika told Usha she regretted having "only two kids with Charlie" before he was killed.
Usha said that resonated deeply with both her and her husband.
"It really did crystallize for you, that sense that if you could have that other child, then you would have nothing to regret," she explained. "And if we couldn't have that other child, then we were very happy with the children that we had."
She added that Erika's reflections on family were "very powerful" and "certainly very moving to both of us."