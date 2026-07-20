J.D. Vance and Wife Usha Announce Birth of Fourth Child and Reveal Baby Name in Surprise 150-Year First

He announced the birth on social media with a statement signed by him and Usha.

The statement read: "We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning.

"Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother."

Alec, the first child born to a sitting vice president in more than 150 years, joins older siblings Ewan, nine; Vivek, six; and Mirabel, four.

The last sitting vice president to become a new father was Schuyler Colfax, who had a son, Schuyler Colfax III, in 1870 while serving under former president Ulysses S Grant.