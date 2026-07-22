EXCLUSIVE: Isolated Dolly Parton Nosediving — Radar Reveals How Tragedy and Health Woes Are Grounding Struggling Songbird

The 80-year-old country music queen has been diagnosed with kidney stones and other ailments that have forced her to cancel multiple engagements, including a planned Las Vegas residency.

Fans were shocked at how frail and unsteady she looked at a ribbon-cutting for Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tenn., late last month.

"It was a huge deal for Dolly to go out and greet fans [at the grand opening], but she has been told in no uncertain terms that these outings are generally not a good idea until she's back at 100 percent," revealed an insider. "That will be many months from now – if she's lucky."

Until then, she's stuck at home for the foreseeable future, and sitting around with nothing to do is doing a number on her peace of mind, said the source.