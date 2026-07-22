EXCLUSIVE: Isolated Dolly Parton Nosediving — Radar Reveals How Tragedy and Health Woes Are Grounding Struggling Songbird
July 22 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Dolly Parton's anxiety levels continue to skyrocket as her ongoing health crises cause her to feel more vulnerable than ever, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As readers know, the usually tireless 9 to 5 songbird's well-being has taken a hit since the March 2025 death of Carl Dean, her beloved husband of 58 years.
Health Issues Force Dolly Home
The 80-year-old country music queen has been diagnosed with kidney stones and other ailments that have forced her to cancel multiple engagements, including a planned Las Vegas residency.
Fans were shocked at how frail and unsteady she looked at a ribbon-cutting for Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tenn., late last month.
"It was a huge deal for Dolly to go out and greet fans [at the grand opening], but she has been told in no uncertain terms that these outings are generally not a good idea until she's back at 100 percent," revealed an insider. "That will be many months from now – if she's lucky."
Until then, she's stuck at home for the foreseeable future, and sitting around with nothing to do is doing a number on her peace of mind, said the source.
Dolly Feels Like A Prisoner
"That may sound like a great scenario on paper – her ranch in Brentwood [Tennessee] is a fabulous property with more luxury and opulence than most people could possibly imagine," the sources said.
"But for Dolly it's akin to a prison sentence. She's feeling very trapped and desperate to get out and about, visit friends and enjoy a vacation outside of the property."
Adding to her melancholy and apprehension is that she can sense Dean's spirit is still in the house.
"There are constant reminders that he's gone and now she's unable to deal with the bereavement by keeping busy," said the insider.
Bodyguards Add To Dolly's Stress
Even daily visits from friends and family aren't really cheering her up or taking the edge off.
And to top it off, the Jolene hitmaker has had to employ bodyguards to secure the sprawling property and watch over it in case any nut jobs try to break in, which is also increasing her stress levels.
Added the source: "It's all too much and not a happy time for Dolly right now."