EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama's Power Play — Former First Lady 'Bans Cheryl Hines From Larry David's New TV Show Over Marriage to Robert F. Kennedy'

When Hines' name came up as a possible cast member for the show, Michelle "commanded that Kennedy Jr.'s wife be banned from the cast because she's now all MAGA, all the time," said a source.

The Emmy-nominated actress, 60, was "devastated" at being barred from David's new series, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America, said an insider.

"Cheryl felt terribly hurt because she'd worked so closely with Larry for the entire 12 seasons of Curb," said an insider. "They'd become like bosom buddies and Cheryl's dream was to work with Larry again and be a part of the new show.

"But banning Cheryl was a command from Michelle that Larry could not go against, even if he'd wanted to. He's always respected Cheryl as an actress, but Michelle's the boss. And you don't cross the boss – especially a powerful anti-MAGA force like Michelle."