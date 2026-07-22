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EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama's Power Play — Former First Lady 'Bans Cheryl Hines From Larry David's New TV Show Over Marriage to Robert F. Kennedy'

michelle obama bans cheryl hines larry david show
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama reportedly barred Cheryl Hines from Larry David's new TV show over Robert F. Kennedy.

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July 22 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Michelle Obama banned actress Cheryl Hines from appearing in her Curb Your Enthusiasm costar Larry David's new TV show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The new series is backed by the former first lady and her husband Barack Obama's production company – and insiders said the sticking point is Hines' links to MAGA and her marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who serves in President Donald Trump's cabinet.

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Michelle Allegedly Blocks Cheryl Hines

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An insider claimed Michelle Obama blocked Cheryl Hines from joining Larry David's new series over her ties to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed Michelle Obama blocked Cheryl Hines from joining Larry David's new series over her ties to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

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When Hines' name came up as a possible cast member for the show, Michelle "commanded that Kennedy Jr.'s wife be banned from the cast because she's now all MAGA, all the time," said a source.

The Emmy-nominated actress, 60, was "devastated" at being barred from David's new series, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America, said an insider.

"Cheryl felt terribly hurt because she'd worked so closely with Larry for the entire 12 seasons of Curb," said an insider. "They'd become like bosom buddies and Cheryl's dream was to work with Larry again and be a part of the new show.

"But banning Cheryl was a command from Michelle that Larry could not go against, even if he'd wanted to. He's always respected Cheryl as an actress, but Michelle's the boss. And you don't cross the boss – especially a powerful anti-MAGA force like Michelle."

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Higher Ground Held Casting Authority

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A source claimed Larry David allegedly could not override Obama's decision to keep Hines off the cast.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

A source claimed Larry David allegedly could not override Obama's decision to keep Hines off the cast.

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Hines married the Kennedy scion, who's now Secretary of Health and Human Services, in August 2014 and has worked steadily in Hollywood – until she ran into Hurricane Michelle, insiders said.

As a founder of Higher Ground, the company producing David's new show, Michelle had veto power in the casting process, according to showbiz sources.

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Michelle Allegedly Rejected Cheryl Hines

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s marriage to Hines was cited by a source as the reason she was allegedly excluded from the new series.
Source: Lumeimages / MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s marriage to Hines was cited by a source as the reason she was allegedly excluded from the new series.

"When Cheryl's name was brought up to join the cast by some of the production people who knew and liked her from Curb, Michelle went absolutely ballistic," said an industry insider.

"She said, 'We cannot and will not have that woman on this show. She's not one of us.'"

Another source added: "It had nothing to do with Cheryl as an award-winning actress, but rather her supposed politics because of her marriage to Kennedy and being part of Trump's inner circle of supporters."

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