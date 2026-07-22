EXCLUSIVE: Free at Last — How Bunnie Xo Compared the End of Jelly Roll Romance to Being Released From Jail

On a recent episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie, aka Alisa Andrea DeFord, revealed racy direct messages she's received from prisoners since news of the split broke. She read one DM to listeners:

"Hey pretty lady, I'm about to get out of prison on a 10-year bid next year. Please let me go out and have a time with you. That's all I ask. I promise it will be worth it. Hit me back."

The spitfire said she didn't mind that the guy was serving time, but added, "What I don't like is he said, 'let me go out and have a time with you.' So that's where it's like, okay... So you're just expecting me to put out on this first date."

"I mean after 10 years he might need it," joked her cohost, Meme Shahan.

"I mean, same," Bunnie said. "I just got out of a 10-year bid too, bitches, what are we talking about?"