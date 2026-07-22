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Home > Exclusives > Bunnie XO
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EXCLUSIVE: Free at Last — How Bunnie Xo Compared the End of Jelly Roll Romance to Being Released From Jail

bunnie xo jelly roll split released jail
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo compared her split from Jelly Roll to being released from jail after their romance ended.

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July 22 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Newly single Bunnie Xo compared her split from Jelly Roll to getting out of prison after a 10-year sentence.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 41-year-old Son of a Sinner singer, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, filed for divorce from his bombshell wife, 46, in May after 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

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Bunnie Shares Wild Prison Messages

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Bunnie Xo compared her split from Jelly Roll to getting out of a 10-year prison sentence during her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Bunnie Xo compared her split from Jelly Roll to getting out of a 10-year prison sentence during her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast.

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On a recent episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie, aka Alisa Andrea DeFord, revealed racy direct messages she's received from prisoners since news of the split broke. She read one DM to listeners:

"Hey pretty lady, I'm about to get out of prison on a 10-year bid next year. Please let me go out and have a time with you. That's all I ask. I promise it will be worth it. Hit me back."

The spitfire said she didn't mind that the guy was serving time, but added, "What I don't like is he said, 'let me go out and have a time with you.' So that's where it's like, okay... So you're just expecting me to put out on this first date."

"I mean after 10 years he might need it," joked her cohost, Meme Shahan.

"I mean, same," Bunnie said. "I just got out of a 10-year bid too, bitches, what are we talking about?"

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Insider Reveals Relationship Shift

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Meme Shahan joked the inmate who messaged Bunnie 'might need it' after spending 10 years in prison.
Source: MBS/MEGA

Meme Shahan joked the inmate who messaged Bunnie 'might need it' after spending 10 years in prison.

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An insider said while Roll will "always love" Bunnie, that doesn't mean he wants to stay married.

"He's in a very different place than he was when they met," the source explained.

The corpulent crooner, who began a weight loss journey in 2022, has lost nearly 300 pounds by focusing on diet, daily cardio and therapy for food addiction.

"For the first time, he feels healthy, focused and in control of his future," said the source.

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She Stood By His Side

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An insider claimed Roll filed for divorce despite 'always' loving Bunnie after 10 years of marriage.
Source: Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

An insider claimed Roll filed for divorce despite 'always' loving Bunnie after 10 years of marriage.

When he and Bunnie first got together, he was struggling to get his career off the ground, and she was supporting them by working as an escort.

"She believed in him when not many people did and helped him through some very difficult years," said the source. "He knows he wouldn't be where he is today without her and he's never going to forget that."

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