EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby's Disappearing Act — New Court Documents Show Disgraced Comic Has Vanished

The award amounts to nearly half of Cosby's estimated $128million fortune.

"Cosby's whereabouts are absolutely essential to enforcement activities, and his mysterious disappearance after entry of a $60 million judgment and denial of post-trial motions is deeply concerning," state the court documents filed by Motsinger.

What's more, the filings indicate the former Jell-O pitchman is no longer at the Shelburne Falls, Mass., home he shares with his long-suffering wife, Camille [Cosby], 82. He also appears to have left his longtime estate in Elkins Park, Pa., just outside Philadelphia, where attempts to locate him have likewise come up empty.

"Despite at least three attempts to serve Cosby at his usual abode, Cosby appears to be evading service," the filing states.

"Most recently, the process [server] learned from a landscaper at the Massachusetts property that Cosby no longer lives there and could not give information regarding his whereabouts."