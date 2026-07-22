EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby's Disappearing Act — New Court Documents Show Disgraced Comic Has Vanished
July 22 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Bill Cosby has allegedly pulled a vanishing act after a court ordered him to pay nearly $60million to a sexual assault accuser, RadarOnline.com can reveal in a world exclusive.
According to court documents, Cosby, 89, went underground shortly after Los Angeles Judge Bradley S. Phillips' May 29 ruling denying the fallen comedian's motion for a new trial, leaving intact the $59.25million judgment awarded to Donna Motsinger, a San Francisco Bay Area comedy club waitress who successfully sued Cosby over an alleged 1972 sexual assault.
Cosby Vanishes After Massive Judgment
The award amounts to nearly half of Cosby's estimated $128million fortune.
"Cosby's whereabouts are absolutely essential to enforcement activities, and his mysterious disappearance after entry of a $60 million judgment and denial of post-trial motions is deeply concerning," state the court documents filed by Motsinger.
What's more, the filings indicate the former Jell-O pitchman is no longer at the Shelburne Falls, Mass., home he shares with his long-suffering wife, Camille [Cosby], 82. He also appears to have left his longtime estate in Elkins Park, Pa., just outside Philadelphia, where attempts to locate him have likewise come up empty.
"Despite at least three attempts to serve Cosby at his usual abode, Cosby appears to be evading service," the filing states.
"Most recently, the process [server] learned from a landscaper at the Massachusetts property that Cosby no longer lives there and could not give information regarding his whereabouts."
Overgrown Mansion Fuels Cosby Mystery
A process server visiting Bill's second mansion in Pennsylvania reported that the "front gate was chained shut, there were no cars on the driveway, and sticks and leaves and grass were overgrown."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the comic once known as "America's Dad" served nearly three years in prison after his 2018 conviction for sexually assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Elkins Park home in 2004.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court later overturned the conviction, ruling that prosecutors had violated his due process rights.
In all, more than 60 women have accused Bill of sexual misconduct, allegations he has consistently denied, as his once-mouthwatering $400million fortune has dwindled amid mounting legal fees and civil judgments. In 2022, he was ordered to pay Judy Huth $500,000 after a jury found he had sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in 1975, when she was 16.
Victim Pushes To Collect Judgment
Bill recently slashed the asking price of his Manhattan townhouse to $5.9million from $6.7million.
Last November, he sold another Manhattan property for $28million after trimming its asking price by $1million.
Motsinger's legal team filed the court action to force Bill to immediately turn over all of his financial records and to "restrain Cosby from transferring any assets" in an effort to keep him from dodging the $60million judgment, court documents state.
"It has been 54 years to get justice," Motsinger told The New York Times on March 23, "and I know it's not complete for the rest of the women, but I hope it helps them a little bit."
Cosby's Inner Circle Shows Cracks
Now, Motsinger's lawyers argue that even Bill's renowned New York defense attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, may be distancing herself from the blind star.
The filing alleges she "threatened to withdraw as counsel in order to avoid responsibility for judgment-enforcement proceedings."
Meanwhile, questions still swirl about Billy's 62-year marriage to wife Camille. Rumors that she would leave him have circulated, and she has been photographed in public without her wedding ring.
But a rep for Bill has insisted the rumors are false and the couple's marriage remains solid.
"This has been a bitter pill for both of them," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
"Bill is watching his fortune evaporate as his health continues to decline, while Camille may finally have to confront the possibility that the marriage she devoted her life to may have been built on lies."