EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby Faces Sweeping Financial Assets Probe as $60Million Judgment Creditor Seeks Disgraced Comic's Bank Accounts, Royalties and More
July 20 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Bill Cosby is facing an expansive new push to uncover the full extent of his wealth as the woman who won a $60million judgment against the disgraced comedian seeks detailed information about his finances in an effort to collect the massive award, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, plaintiff Donna Motsinger's legal team served an extensive set of post-judgment interrogatories demanding information about virtually every aspect of Cosby's financial holdings, from bank accounts and real estate to trusts, royalties and intellectual property.
Seeking Crucial Information About Bill Cosby
The requests go far beyond simply identifying where Cosby lives; attorneys are also seeking information about where he and his wife, Camille, expect to reside over the coming months to facilitate service of court papers.
Motsinger's legal team is seeking information about checking and brokerage accounts, cash holdings, private equity investments, business interests, real estate, automobiles, aircraft, jewelry, artwork, collectibles, retirement accounts, insurance policies, cryptocurrency, safe deposit boxes and storage units.
The filing also seeks information regarding royalties, licensing payments, residuals, copyrights, trademarks, and other intellectual property that could generate income.
Bill Cosby's Finances Hidden
Motsinger's attorneys are also requesting information about any trusts in which Cosby serves as a settlor, trustee or beneficiary, along with assets allegedly held through nominees or transferred to family members.
The interrogatories further seek details about any gifts, transfers of property, business entities, appraisals and financial advisors connected to the comedian’s finances.
In addition, the discovery requests seek extensive information concerning Cosby's wife, including assets held in her name, jointly owned property, trusts, financial accounts, sources of income and any marital agreements that could affect ownership of assets.
Attorneys have also requested information about whether income or royalty payments otherwise payable to Cosby have instead been directed to Camille or another individual.
The filing references previous financial statements allegedly submitted by Cosby in 2013 and 2017, seeking updated information regarding assets that were previously listed, including real estate, cash, stocks, artwork, jewelry, and other valuable property.
Plaintiff's attorneys also ask Cosby to explain any significant changes in his reported net worth and identify assets that have since been sold, transferred, or otherwise disposed of.
No New Financial Records As of Late
The sweeping discovery requests are part of Motsinger's ongoing efforts to enforce the judgment entered against Cosby in March.
In separate filings previously reported by Radar, her legal team argued they have struggled to locate the entertainer for service of post-judgment papers while seeking information about his whereabouts as collection efforts continue.
Cosby has continued to challenge the judgment through post-trial proceedings, while Motsinger's attorneys press ahead with efforts to identify assets that could potentially be used to satisfy the multimillion-dollar award.
Radar has reached out to Cosby's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, for comment.