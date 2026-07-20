Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Bill Cosby
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby Faces Sweeping Financial Assets Probe as $60Million Judgment Creditor Seeks Disgraced Comic's Bank Accounts, Royalties and More

Photo of Bill Cosby
Source: MEGA

Bill Cosby is facing an expansive new push to uncover the full extent of his wealth.

July 20 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bill Cosby is facing an expansive new push to uncover the full extent of his wealth as the woman who won a $60million judgment against the disgraced comedian seeks detailed information about his finances in an effort to collect the massive award, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, plaintiff Donna Motsinger's legal team served an extensive set of post-judgment interrogatories demanding information about virtually every aspect of Cosby's financial holdings, from bank accounts and real estate to trusts, royalties and intellectual property.

Article continues below advertisement

Seeking Crucial Information About Bill Cosby

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Billy Cosby, Camielle Cosby
Source: MEGA

Plaintiff Donna Motsinger is also seeking information about Cosby's wife, Camille, including assets held in her name.

Article continues below advertisement

The requests go far beyond simply identifying where Cosby lives; attorneys are also seeking information about where he and his wife, Camille, expect to reside over the coming months to facilitate service of court papers.

Motsinger's legal team is seeking information about checking and brokerage accounts, cash holdings, private equity investments, business interests, real estate, automobiles, aircraft, jewelry, artwork, collectibles, retirement accounts, insurance policies, cryptocurrency, safe deposit boxes and storage units.

The filing also seeks information regarding royalties, licensing payments, residuals, copyrights, trademarks, and other intellectual property that could generate income.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Cosby's Finances Hidden

Photo of Phylicia Rashad, Bill Cosby
Source: NBC

Cosby is shown during the height of his television career in a scene from NBC's 'The Cosby Show.'

Article continues below advertisement

Motsinger's attorneys are also requesting information about any trusts in which Cosby serves as a settlor, trustee or beneficiary, along with assets allegedly held through nominees or transferred to family members.

The interrogatories further seek details about any gifts, transfers of property, business entities, appraisals and financial advisors connected to the comedian’s finances.

In addition, the discovery requests seek extensive information concerning Cosby's wife, including assets held in her name, jointly owned property, trusts, financial accounts, sources of income and any marital agreements that could affect ownership of assets.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Bill Cosby
Source: MEGA

Motsinger is seeking updated information, claims Cosby hasn't updated his financial records since 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Attorneys have also requested information about whether income or royalty payments otherwise payable to Cosby have instead been directed to Camille or another individual.

The filing references previous financial statements allegedly submitted by Cosby in 2013 and 2017, seeking updated information regarding assets that were previously listed, including real estate, cash, stocks, artwork, jewelry, and other valuable property.

Plaintiff's attorneys also ask Cosby to explain any significant changes in his reported net worth and identify assets that have since been sold, transferred, or otherwise disposed of.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced in 2022.

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady Was in 'Absolute Shock' After Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen's Surprise Pregnancy With Joaquim Valente

Photo of Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's 'Lies' Over Andrew Windsor Marriage Exposed — 'They Were Having Affairs as Soon as They Got Hitched'

Article continues below advertisement

No New Financial Records As of Late

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Bill Cosby
Source: MEGA

The disgraced comedian hasn't released a statement in this case.

The sweeping discovery requests are part of Motsinger's ongoing efforts to enforce the judgment entered against Cosby in March.

In separate filings previously reported by Radar, her legal team argued they have struggled to locate the entertainer for service of post-judgment papers while seeking information about his whereabouts as collection efforts continue.

Cosby has continued to challenge the judgment through post-trial proceedings, while Motsinger's attorneys press ahead with efforts to identify assets that could potentially be used to satisfy the multimillion-dollar award.

Radar has reached out to Cosby's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, for comment.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.