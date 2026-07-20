EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby Faces Sweeping Financial Assets Probe as $60Million Judgment Creditor Seeks Disgraced Comic's Bank Accounts, Royalties and More

Bill Cosby is facing an expansive new push to uncover the full extent of his wealth as the woman who won a $60million judgment against the disgraced comedian seeks detailed information about his finances in an effort to collect the massive award, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, plaintiff Donna Motsinger's legal team served an extensive set of post-judgment interrogatories demanding information about virtually every aspect of Cosby's financial holdings, from bank accounts and real estate to trusts, royalties and intellectual property.