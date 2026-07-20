EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady Was in 'Absolute Shock' After Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen's Surprise Pregnancy With Joaquim Valente
July 20 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Gisele Bündchen's ex-husband, Tom Brady, was left stunned after finding out that she was expecting a baby with Jiu‑Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente only two years after their divorce, according to an insider.
On the supermodel and proud mother-of-three's 46th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits her divorce from Brady, her whirlwind romance with Valente and their relationship today.
Inside Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Marriage and Divorce
Brady, 48, met the Brazilian model, 46, in December 2006 after they were set up on a blind date. Sparks flew, and the couple tied the knot in early 2009 after just over two years of dating.
Throughout their 13-year marriage, they welcomed their two kids, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13. Brady also had his son Jack, 18, from his past relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan.
However, rumors that their romance had hit the rocks arose in 2015 and again in 2018. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Brady admitted that some of their relationship issues stemmed from his hectic football career.
"A couple of years ago, she didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family," he explained in 2018. "She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season ended, I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,' and she's sitting there going, 'Well when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?'"
Hope was on the horizon in 2022 when Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. However, weeks later, Brady did a U-turn and admitted that he thought his "place" was still "on the field."
As rumors of divorce swirled yet again over the next few months, some fans believed his decision to keep playing football may have sealed the fate of their relationship.
On October 28, 2022, it was confirmed Brady and Bundchen had privately settled their divorce.
Gisele Bündchen Finds Love Again With Joaquim Valente
Several months after her split from Brady was made official, the model was spotted on public outings with Valente – who she first met in 2021 when she hired him as a jiu-jitsu instructor – and they continued to be seen together throughout 2023.
"It’s actually because of my son that I met Joaquim," she told Dust magazine in 2021. "I have a friend who told me about the Valente brothers and their martial art school, and since I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction, I thought he might be interested in this."
What began as friendship eventually blossomed into romance. In late 2024, her pregnancy was confirmed, and according to a source, she took her time before giving Brady a heads-up on her condition.
"Tom was in absolute shock," a source close to the retired football player claimed. "She’s been pregnant for months now, and he just found out!"
In February 2025, Bundchen and Valente welcomed a baby boy.
Gisele Bündchen Marries Joaqim Valente
Late last year, Bündchen and Valente quietly said "I do" in a private ceremony that took place as the model's home, according to Page Six.
Speaking of the jiu-jitsu instructor, an insider shared, "He is thrilled they finally tied the knot after having a kid together."