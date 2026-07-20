EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady Was in 'Absolute Shock' After Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen's Surprise Pregnancy With Joaquim Valente

Brady, 48, met the Brazilian model, 46, in December 2006 after they were set up on a blind date. Sparks flew, and the couple tied the knot in early 2009 after just over two years of dating.

Throughout their 13-year marriage, they welcomed their two kids, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13. Brady also had his son Jack, 18, from his past relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan.

However, rumors that their romance had hit the rocks arose in 2015 and again in 2018. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Brady admitted that some of their relationship issues stemmed from his hectic football career.

"A couple of years ago, she didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family," he explained in 2018. "She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season ended, I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,' and she's sitting there going, 'Well when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?'"