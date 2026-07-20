Bill Maher Blasts Celebrities 'Still Obsessing' Over Donald Trump After 10 Years: 'Your Life is All About Him, Mine Isn't'
July 20 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Bill Maher lit into stars still "obsessing" over Donald Trump more than a decade after he was first elected president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 70-year-old comedian noted that he's not bothered by the president despite the Trump administration reportedly trying to derail his bid for the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, as well as other personal attacks.
Donald Trump Is 'Never Going to Change'
"If at this point 10 years into the Trump situation, you are still obsessing about his personality, my view is that's on you," he sneered on his Club Random podcast.
Maher said it's pointless for people to let Trump get to them so deeply, as his personality will never change. "Should we always be criticizing, as I do, what he actually does while he's in office? Absolutely," he acknowledged about policy matters.
"But to keep just focusing on these personality things that we've talked about for 10 years, they're not going to change. That's who he is. I don't care when he calls me names now. It's the way he does it. It's the way he talks. It's who he is," the HBO host calmly stated to guest Jack Whitehall.
Bill Maher Said He's 'Winning' By Not Obsessing Over Donald Trump
"I don't care about your reflecting pool. I don't care about your ballroom. I don't care what you do on the lawn. You can have UFC fights. You can have sheep grazing there like one president did. You can do anything. Pickleball. I don't give a sh-t what you do on the lawn," Maher scoffed about some of Trump's most prominent refurbishment projects and spectacles of 2026.
"And if you're a person who does, you're just way too into Donald Trump as the person who controls how you think in life. Everything is about him."
"I'm not going there with you. You know, and I'm winning," Maher said about not letting Trump get to him, adding, "And I'm somebody he attacks personally. And I care less than you do. Your life is all about Donald Trump. Mine isn't."
Rosie O'Donnell Has Spoken Out About How Much Her Hatred of Trump Affected Her Mental Health
Maher didn't name names, but a few celebrities, including Rosie O'Donnell, have admitted that their hatred of Trump is so great that it's overtaken their lives and made them "sick." O'Donnell is also one of several celebrities who moved overseas when the real estate billionaire was elected to a second term in November 2024.
The Flintstones star admitted in a December 2025 New York Times profile that during the tycoon's first term in the White House, she became so consumed with Trump that she sketched more than 200 portraits of him on her iPad, giving them biting titles like "The Moron," "Loser," and "Liar."
Cher Admitted Donald Trump Made Her 'Sick to My Stomach'
Even after moving to Ireland, a therapist and close pal of O'Donnell's urged her to "detach" and "disconnect" from constantly posting about Trump on social media, and she was unable to do it.
"I wish I could say I don’t think about him a lot, but I do," the far-left former The View moderator admitted.
Cher also admitted that she's never "hated" anyone the way she does Trump
"I hate him... No, in my whole life, never," she told The Guardian in 2020 about if she'd ever detested anyone as much.
A year later, Cher confessed to MSNBC. "I get really sick to my stomach...every time Trump does something, sometimes I just have to stop watching the news because I just get overwhelmed, and I get angry, and I get sick."