Bill Maher Blasts Celebrities 'Still Obsessing' Over Donald Trump After 10 Years: 'Your Life is All About Him, Mine Isn't'

"If at this point 10 years into the Trump situation, you are still obsessing about his personality, my view is that's on you," he sneered on his Club Random podcast.

Maher said it's pointless for people to let Trump get to them so deeply, as his personality will never change. "Should we always be criticizing, as I do, what he actually does while he's in office? Absolutely," he acknowledged about policy matters.

"But to keep just focusing on these personality things that we've talked about for 10 years, they're not going to change. That's who he is. I don't care when he calls me names now. It's the way he does it. It's the way he talks. It's who he is," the HBO host calmly stated to guest Jack Whitehall.