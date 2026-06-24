EXCLUSIVE: Trump's $16M Reflecting Pool Under Fire as Preservationists Claim Project Is Already Showing Problems — Judge Orders Prez to Reveal Next Renovation Plans

The filing centers on issues that surfaced shortly after the renovated Reflecting Pool was refilled and unveiled. Plaintiffs claim a significant green algae bloom quickly overtook the water, while reports also emerged that material attached to the bottom of the pool appeared to be peeling away in sections.

The groups contend the problems highlight concerns they raised from the start about the government’s handling of the project.

As Radar previously reported, the lawsuit challenges the administration’s efforts to alter the iconic landmark, with plaintiffs alleging federal officials failed to properly consult preservation experts and the public before undertaking the work.