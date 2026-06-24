EXCLUSIVE: Trump's $16M Reflecting Pool Under Fire as Preservationists Claim Project Is Already Showing Problems — Judge Orders Prez to Reveal Next Renovation Plans
June 24 2026, Published 7:05 p.m. ET
President Trump's controversial $16million overhaul of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is facing renewed scrutiny after preservation groups The Cultural Landscape Foundation pointed to a series of apparent problems and urged a federal judge to fast-track a lawsuit challenging the project, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar and filed in federal court on Monday, June 22, the Cultural Landscape Foundation and its fellow plaintiffs behind the lawsuit argue that recent developments surrounding the historic landmark underscore why the case should move forward on an expedited basis.
Lawsuit Details
The filing centers on issues that surfaced shortly after the renovated Reflecting Pool was refilled and unveiled. Plaintiffs claim a significant green algae bloom quickly overtook the water, while reports also emerged that material attached to the bottom of the pool appeared to be peeling away in sections.
The groups contend the problems highlight concerns they raised from the start about the government’s handling of the project.
As Radar previously reported, the lawsuit challenges the administration’s efforts to alter the iconic landmark, with plaintiffs alleging federal officials failed to properly consult preservation experts and the public before undertaking the work.
In the supplemental notice, the organizations argue the recent issues are the "foreseeable result" of bypassing the consultation process required under federal law.
The filing also points to a June 20 social media post from Trump in which the president indicated the Reflecting Pool could be drained again for additional work, suggesting the project may not be complete despite earlier indications that renovations had concluded.
The latest filing comes as the Trump administration faces a court deadline to respond in the case after preservation groups asked the court to accelerate the legal battle, arguing additional work on the Reflecting Pool should not move forward without the review process they say federal law requires.
'Not Too Late to Correct Course'
The preservation groups accused federal officials of rushing the project to satisfy what they described as an arbitrary White House deadline rather than engaging in the review process required for alterations to historic properties.
"It is also not too late to correct course," the filing states, urging officials to consult experts and the public before undertaking further changes to the site.
The groups are now asking the court to require the prompt production of the administrative record and adopt an accelerated schedule for the case.
Trump’s Reflecting Pool Makeover Far From Over
They also warned they may seek emergency relief if additional alterations are made to the Reflecting Pool before the legal challenge is resolved.
The latest argument marks another chapter in the growing dispute over the renovation project, which has generated headlines in recent weeks amid questions about the algae outbreak and the long-term durability of the changes made to the historic landmark.
With the administration expected to respond by the end of the day in the case and the future of the project still uncertain, the battle over Trump’s Reflecting Pool makeover appears far from over.