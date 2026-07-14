Furious Donald Trump Drains Controversial Reflecting Pool and Vows to Punish 'Country-Hating Sleazebags' for Vandalizing Landmark

The $16million pool project has been dogged by an algae bloom as pieces of the new coating appeared to be peeling off the bottom.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said: "We drained the beautiful 'Reflecting Pool' today in order to fix the scars and damage that was done by the Vandals two weeks ago."

The Commander-in-Chief added he decided to wait until after the Fourth of July weekend to complete the repairs, claiming the damaging slashes were "300 yards long" and that the floor of the pool "was cut and then pulled upward" by "thugs."

He then warned vandals he believes damaged the pool will now face serious consequences.

Trump added: "These Country hating sleazebags should pay a big price for the damage done."