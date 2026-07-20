Lara Trump Admits to Editing World Cup Selfie With AI After Critics Call Out Her Massive Blunder

The president was loudly booed at the global sporting event as he presented the FIFA World Cup trophy to the winning Spanish team. However, you'd hardly know Trump was even there if looking at the Spanish club's Instagram page.

After Trump refused to leave, lingering on the ceremony stage while players ignored him and celebrated, he photobombed the victory pic. But hours later, when Spain shared the snap, the prez was mysteriously missing, bringing many to the conclusion he was purposely cropped out of the photo.

The president likely didn't help his popularity with Spain after he badmouthed the nation due to an ongoing feud with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez over Madrid’s lack of support during the war in Iran

"Spain is a wasted cause," Trump fumed to NATO boss Mark Rutte earlier this month.