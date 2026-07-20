Lara Trump Admits to Editing World Cup Selfie With AI After Critics Call Out Her Massive Blunder
July 20 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Lara Trump was caught up in her own controversy at the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, RadarOnline.com can report, when savvy social media users called her out for using artificial enhancements on photos of her and her family at the match.
The president's daughter-in-law was forced to come clean and admit her failed attempt at AI edits online.
Lara Trump Is Called Out
Lara attended the World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with her family, including her husband, Eric Trump, and their two children, Luke and Carolina. But a smiling pic she posted with her daughter failed to score with critics – especially when they noticed her obvious errors.
The image in question featured the 43-year-old sitting with Eric, 42, and their children watching the match from a luxury box. Luke sat on his dad's lap, while Lara wrapped her arms around Carolina.
She captioned the pic, "What a blast!!!"
However, upon closer examination, several people on social media blasted that those loving arms looked especially enlarged and did not seem to scale to the rest of her body. In addition, a red plastic straw in Carolina's cup also looked warped and augmented.
Eventually, Lara was forced to confirm the photo manipulation, explaining in her Instagram stories, "When AI takes over... the app I used to fit this in the frame changed my nails and made Carolina's straw SOOO long."
Lara reshared the photo and placed her mea culpa over the pic, along with a smiling emoji with sweat running down its forehead.
Lara Trump's Poorly-Timed Choice of Caption
Lara was also slammed for her poorly timed choice of "What a blast" photo caption, which came just days after two members of the United States military were killed while defending against Iranian ballistic missiles and drone attacks in Jordan.
The service members' deaths raised the toll to 17 American lives lost. Additionally, there have been around 430 injuries from the conflict.
And the losses could be greater, as another service member was reported missing that same day. The military also reported finding "unidentified remains," suggesting there could be an additional death.
Donald Trump Booed At World Cup
The president was loudly booed at the global sporting event as he presented the FIFA World Cup trophy to the winning Spanish team. However, you'd hardly know Trump was even there if looking at the Spanish club's Instagram page.
After Trump refused to leave, lingering on the ceremony stage while players ignored him and celebrated, he photobombed the victory pic. But hours later, when Spain shared the snap, the prez was mysteriously missing, bringing many to the conclusion he was purposely cropped out of the photo.
The president likely didn't help his popularity with Spain after he badmouthed the nation due to an ongoing feud with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez over Madrid’s lack of support during the war in Iran
"Spain is a wasted cause," Trump fumed to NATO boss Mark Rutte earlier this month.
Lara Trump Blasted for Her Dance Moves
Lara has faced social upheaval for her posts in the past as well. Earlier this year, a viral video emerged of Egyptian actor and singer Mohamed Ramadan teaching the fitness-fanatic mother of two his signature "Tiger Dance" moves.
Critics were growling over her tiger moves, which drew roars of laughter and cringes online.
"I'm embarrassed," one person said, as another pleaded: "Oh, honey, no."
A third user stated: "I’m not even sure what I just watched," while a fourth called the display "the most unseasoned dance ever."
One commented: "She definitely has not been skipping leg day," referring to the exercise fanatic's toned physique – something in which she definitely differs from Donald.