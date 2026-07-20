EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's 'Lies' Over Andrew Windsor Marriage Exposed — 'They Were Having Affairs as Soon as They Got Hitched'

Their wedding, watched by millions, appeared to launch a fairy‑tale union at the heart of the royal family. Yet the relationship quickly faltered, with the pair separating in 1992 and divorcing in 1996.

Despite the relatively brief marriage, both have long described their bond in glowing terms, and until late last year they continued living together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, presenting themselves as close companions and co‑parents in later life.

A source familiar with the couple's early years claimed, "To the outside world, Sarah and Andrew looked like the perfect royal newly‑weds – smiling on balconies, posing for photographs and playing the part expected of them. But privately, the strain set in far sooner than most people realized. Those close to them could see that both were already looking beyond the marriage for emotional support and excitement."

The insider continued: "For Sarah, the relationship offered a kind of safety net – it anchored her in the royal orbit and gave her the profile and stability she had never known before. For Andrew, having her by his side helped soften his image and brought a burst of positive attention at a time when the institution was hungry for feel‑good stories. There was genuine fondness between them, but it sat alongside frustration, distance and a level of freedom that did not fit the fairy‑tale picture the public was sold."