EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's 'Lies' Over Andrew Windsor Marriage Exposed — 'They Were Having Affairs as Soon as They Got Hitched'
July 20 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson's insistence her marriage to Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor was a happy partnership is being challenged by claims it served as a convenient façade for alleged affairs, lies, and financial advantage from almost the outset.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ferguson, 66, and Andrew, also 66, married in 1986 after a whirlwind romance, having met just over a year earlier and become engaged within months.
Not So Perfect Marriage Exposed
Their wedding, watched by millions, appeared to launch a fairy‑tale union at the heart of the royal family. Yet the relationship quickly faltered, with the pair separating in 1992 and divorcing in 1996.
Despite the relatively brief marriage, both have long described their bond in glowing terms, and until late last year they continued living together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, presenting themselves as close companions and co‑parents in later life.
A source familiar with the couple's early years claimed, "To the outside world, Sarah and Andrew looked like the perfect royal newly‑weds – smiling on balconies, posing for photographs and playing the part expected of them. But privately, the strain set in far sooner than most people realized. Those close to them could see that both were already looking beyond the marriage for emotional support and excitement."
The insider continued: "For Sarah, the relationship offered a kind of safety net – it anchored her in the royal orbit and gave her the profile and stability she had never known before. For Andrew, having her by his side helped soften his image and brought a burst of positive attention at a time when the institution was hungry for feel‑good stories. There was genuine fondness between them, but it sat alongside frustration, distance and a level of freedom that did not fit the fairy‑tale picture the public was sold."
Allegations of Affairs
Ferguson has often spoken warmly about her former husband, famously describing them as the "happiest divorced couple" after their split, and emphasizing the strength of their continued friendship.
She has regularly praised Andrew's support over the years, including during her own professional ups and downs. However, royal author Andrew Lownie has now argued this upbeat picture obscures a more tangled history.
He said: "It had been a convenient cover and helped generate positive media headlines, but the reality is the couple very quickly after their wedding were having affairs."
Lownie continued: "The only reason Ferguson continued to cadge accommodation from him was that it saved her money and burnished her royal connections and her money-making activities."
Another source suggested Ferguson's ongoing presence at Royal Lodge reflected practical considerations as much as personal loyalty.
'They Were Jumping Into Bed With Other People' Author Claims
The insider claimed, "For years, Royal Lodge was far more than just an address for Sarah – it was her foothold in the royal world. Having that kind of permanent base, and the prestige that came with it, underpinned a lot of what she was trying to do professionally and publicly.
"For Andrew, the setup was equally comfortable. He had a familiar companion under the same roof, someone who knew his history and routines, but without the strain or obligation of a formal marriage. It offered a sense of continuity and domestic normality that he found reassuring."
They continued, "From the outside, people saw Sarah and Andrew's living arrangements as proof that they had mastered the art of an unusually amicable divorce. In reality, it was also a highly practical solution – emotionally convenient, financially sensible and mutually beneficial. The harmony often talked about was only part of the story – the day‑to‑day convenience was just as important in keeping the arrangement going.
"And sitting behind it all was a bitterness on both sides: their joint history of extra-marital affairs. Basically, as soon as they said 'I do' they were jumping into bed with other people."
Finally Ending Bond?
Royal Lodge, a 30‑room mansion in Windsor Great Park, allowed the former couple to maintain separate spaces while sharing the same address. The setup became part of their public story, reinforcing the idea they had successfully reinvented themselves as supportive ex‑spouses.
Yet that narrative has come under strain in recent months, as scandals surrounding Andrew have intensified and the pair have reportedly lost their long‑time home.
A source close to the royal household said: "The fact that Sarah and Andrew no longer share Royal Lodge is more than a practical change – it sends a clear signal that the long‑running story of them as the ideal post‑divorce couple has effectively come to an end. That house was the stage on which that narrative was played out, and without it, the glossy image is much harder to sustain.
"Once you remove the backdrop of a grand shared home and look past the upbeat interviews, you see a far more nuanced picture. Their history is threaded with genuine warmth, but also with mistakes, compromises and decisions driven by necessity as much as feeling.
"It is not the seamless, endlessly positive tale that Sarah has sometimes presented. Instead, it is the story of two people who have remained connected through a mix of affection and practical convenience, as the reality of their relationship has grown more complex over time."