Craig Melvin Absent From 'Today' Show After Disturbed Intruder Broke into NBC Building and 'Lunged at Star While Yelling Racial Slurs'

Craig Melvin took a break from the Today show after an intruder broke into the NBC building and bombarded him with racial slurs.

The 47-year-old TV personality was absent on Monday, July 20, just four days after the scary incident in New York City, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

On Thursday, Andrew Truelove was arrested after he allegedly followed Melvin into the building and lunged at him, flinging racially charged insults while doing so.