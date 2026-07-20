Craig Melvin Absent From 'Today' Show After Disturbed Intruder Broke into NBC Building and 'Lunged at Star While Yelling Racial Slurs'
July 20 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET
Craig Melvin took a break from the Today show after an intruder broke into the NBC building and bombarded him with racial slurs.
The 47-year-old TV personality was absent on Monday, July 20, just four days after the scary incident in New York City, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
On Thursday, Andrew Truelove was arrested after he allegedly followed Melvin into the building and lunged at him, flinging racially charged insults while doing so.
Craig Melvin Absent From 'Today' Show
During the latest broadcast of the morning show, Savannah Guthrie kicked off the program alongside Sheinelle Jones. She acknowledged Melvin's absence, but did not mention the security breach.
Instead, Guthrie informed viewers Melvin was simply on "a little family vacation."
Before his break, Melvin acknowledged the incident. Online, he wrote, "You may have heard that unfortunately an intruder made his way into an unauthorized area here in Studio 1A. Thankfully, he was apprehended quickly, he was placed under arrest."
Melvin said he was doing well and "just very happy that everyone is safe."
Intruder Slings Slurs at 'Today' Star
The man was reportedly seeking out Al Roker, but targeted Melvin when he came by first around 9:00 a.m. EST. The anchor was entering the studio to take over his on-air post. However, he was not yet on-air when the incident occurred.
"A really heartfelt thank you to all who reached out over the last 24 hours to check in on my brother, @craigmelvinnbc. We are both okay," co-host Roker, 71, wrote on Instagram. "It’s moments like these that serve to pull us together."
NBC confirmed the security concern last week.
They wrote in a statement on Thursday: "There was a security incident this morning at the TODAY show studio. An individual entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A. The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security. The individual was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident. There was no altercation, and no one was injured."
Melvin and Al Roker Granted Restraining Orders
Truelove was arrested on site. He was charged with one count of burglary in the third degree as a hate crime and a count of menacing in the third degree as a hate crime.
Both Melvin and Roker were reportedly granted restraining orders against the man.
NBC added: "TODAY is cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. NBC and TODAY take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously. We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios."
Security Amped Up After Savannah Guthrie's Family Tragedy
Security was a top concern for the television networks in recent months, ramping up precautions after the disappearance of Guthrie's mother, Nancy.
When the 84-year-old went missing from her Arizona home in a likely abduction, safety protocols were put into place at the studio. It's unclear if those precautions still hold or if they've toned down their approach in the five months since her disappearance.
Amid NBC's review of its security forces, a security guard was reportedly fired.
Two guards were meant to be keeping watch on the door at the entrance by the busy Manhattan street. However, while one walked away, the other seemingly didn't notice when Truelove slipped past them.
The identity of the fired guard is unknown at this time.