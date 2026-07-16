'Today' Show Security Breach Horror: Man Arrested For 'Lunging at Craig Melvin and Hurling Racial Slur' After Following NBC Star Into Building

Melvin reportedly had just entered the building when a man breached security and rushed at him.

According to TMZ, the man was able to rush past security sometime around 9 AM ET and approach Melvin in a restricted area backstage, apparently near the dressing rooms area, where he allegedly "lunged at him while yelling a racial slur."

Staff and security reportedly rushed in and stopped the person, who was quickly arrested. Witnesses claimed Melvin was immediately surrounded by several people in the aftermath, which did not happen on-air.

However, Melvin may not have been the intended target, as the attacker apparently first asked for Al Roker as he stormed past security guards.

The scary scene is currently under investigation.