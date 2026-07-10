EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Why Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Was Snatched — Radar Reveals Mexican Cartels' Business Plan to Cash in on Heartless Nancy Kidnapping
July 10 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
A team of organized border-crossing bandits – backed by Mexican cartels – may be responsible for the mysterious abduction of Today host Savannah Guthrie's ailing 84-year-old mom in Arizona, and now the money-grubbing goons appear to be setting their sights on other wealthy American families, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A new bombshell report alleges Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is a so-called "wrench attack" orchestrated by Mexican organized crime syndicates that use kidnappings to extort cryptocurrency from deep-pocketed families – a tactic that's already rampant south of the border.
Cartel Kidnapping Fears Reach America
And now, the cartels are using contract kidnappers to employ the same frightening methods in America, sources warned.
"Cross-border kidnapping has been increasing in Texas, Arizona and New Mexico. It's a modern version of border raids," said renowned private investigator Jason Jensen. "Savannah Guthrie's mom lived very close to the border, and everybody knew that Savannah's mother lived [near] Tucson.
"It's likely someone from the cartel thought it would be a great idea to kidnap Savannah's mother."
The frail senior was snatched from her home outside Tucson on Feb. 1, with chilling ransom notes delivered to several media outlets demanding $4million in Bitcoins by Feb. 5 and later $6million "or else" after the deadline was missed.
Kidnappers Taunt Desperate Investigators
Investigators sent the callous kidnappers $152 to the specified Bitcoin wallet in a ploy named "tickling the wire" in an effort to trace the crypto accounts, but the suspects didn't bite.
Later, the thugs offered an "apology" and demanded $4million for the return of her corpse.
Acting on a May tip that Nancy was buried in a shallow grave, a Mexican volunteer group searched a remote area near Nogales, Mexico, about 70 miles south of Tucson, but no remains were discovered.
The crypto security firm CertiK issued a 2026 report stating there is a 41 percent increase in "wrench attacks," a term derived from a comic depicting crooks using the metal hardware to beat the password out of a victim. The report also calls Nancy a "proxy target."
Savannah Makes Emotional Public Plea
The report states, "Estimated losses across all demand types – failed, ransom paid, frozen funds, funds recovered, etc. – amount to approximately $101million over four months."
Meanwhile, Savannah recently made a tearful appearance on Today "to beg people to come forward," following a report about another note sent to media outlets that suggested Nancy had died, insisting, "Somebody knows something."