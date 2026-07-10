EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Why Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Was Snatched — Radar Reveals Mexican Cartels' Business Plan to Cash in on Heartless Nancy Kidnapping

And now, the cartels are using contract kidnappers to employ the same frightening methods in America, sources warned.

"Cross-border kidnapping has been increasing in Texas, Arizona and New Mexico. It's a modern version of border raids," said renowned private investigator Jason Jensen. "Savannah Guthrie's mom lived very close to the border, and everybody knew that Savannah's mother lived [near] Tucson.

"It's likely someone from the cartel thought it would be a great idea to kidnap Savannah's mother."

The frail senior was snatched from her home outside Tucson on Feb. 1, with chilling ransom notes delivered to several media outlets demanding $4million in Bitcoins by Feb. 5 and later $6million "or else" after the deadline was missed.