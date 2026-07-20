EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Fuming' After King Charles Reunion Sparks Renewed Desire From Prince Harry for 'Half-In, Half-Out' Royal Role

Meghan Markle is said to be privately fuming after Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles reportedly reignited his ambition for a "half‑in, half‑out" role within the royal family, sparking fresh tensions over their future in Britain. As RadarOnline.com has reported, Harry, 41, has already spent years challenging the UK government over the loss of his taxpayer‑funded security, a battle culminating last year in the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office.

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'It Does Not Have to Be All Or Nothing'

Source: MEGA Markle isn't happy following her husband's reunion with his father, sources claimed.

The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) decided the Duke of Sussex should receive a reduced level of protection when visiting the country – a ruling Harry argued made it impossible for his children to "feel at home" in the UK. Harry and Markle, 44, moved to the United States in 2020, and their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, have barely visited Britain since. A source close to the Sussexes claimed: "Harry came away from that visit with a renewed sense of what he misses – seeing his father as a grandfather, watching his children explore a place that is part of their heritage. It has made him more determined to find a way back, at least part‑time." The insider added: "He believes there must be a workable arrangement where he can be present in the UK with proper security while continuing the life he has built in the United States. In his mind, it does not have to be all or nothing."

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Behind the Royal Reunion

Source: MEGA Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles is believed to have reunited his desire to return to the royal family.

Another source noted: "Meghan is far less convinced. From her perspective, they stepped away for very clear reasons, and any return – even a partial one – risks dragging them back into the same pressures and scrutiny they tried to escape." Harry's latest push reportedly follows his recent trip to the UK to promote the Invictus Games, during which Markle and the children joined him for a private meeting with Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, at Highgrove House, the King's country estate in Gloucestershire. The gathering marked one of the rare occasions the Sussex children have spent time with their grandfather in the UK. A source familiar with the Highgrove meeting claimed: "The atmosphere was warmer than many might expect – there was genuine affection, and Charles was clearly delighted to see his grandchildren on home soil."

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Source: MEGA The couple moved to California in 2020, with Prince Harry dodging his royal duties.

The royal insider continued: "That kind of visit reinforces for Harry how much is being lost by staying away. It has strengthened his belief that regular time in Britain should be possible. "However, Meghan remembers vividly the toll that life took on them both. She worries that opening the door even a little could let everything back in – the media pressure, the internal politics, the constant second‑guessing." It's thought Harry intends to lobby Britain's home secretary for a revised security arrangement, in the hope a more stable framework would allow him to visit more frequently with his family. The Duke has long argued paying personally for private protection is not sufficient when he believes state‑backed measures are necessary given his profile and past service.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry is now believed to want a 'half in, half out' role with the royals, insiders claimed.