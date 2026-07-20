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Kai Trump Reveals Grueling Workout That Gave Her the Six-Pack Abs She's 'Always Wanted': 'I've Been in the Gym Like There's No Tomorrow'

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Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/YouTube, MEGA

Kai Trump revealed the secret to how she got six-pack abs.

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July 20 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump shared the secrets behind her six-pack abs she showed off for the first time last week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

President Donald Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter stunned fans when she lifted her shirt in a vlog to show off her ripped torso, then flaunted it again in a TikTok video wearing a bikini top. Now, she's explained that she had "been in the gym like no tomorrow" to get the results she wanted.

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Kai Trump Worked Out With Weights Combined With Running

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Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump revealed the workout secrets behind her six pack abs while getting hair and makeup done ahead of the ESPYs.

"If you guys haven't realized, I've been in the gym like no tomorrow. I squatted 205 pounds eight times. I weigh 119 pounds. 205 lbs is a lot more than me," she shared in a YouTube vlog while getting ready to make her red carpet debut at the ESPYS on July 15.

"I've been working out a lot. I've been running a lot. Just trying to be the best version of myself. And yes, that comes with a shredded six-pack now," Kai told viewers. "So, I've always wanted a six-pack. Got it. Now we're going to keep that six-pack, guys. Keeping it."

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Kai Trump Did Ab Exercises 'Every Day for Six Months'

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump regularly features her trips to the gym in her YouTube vlogs.

Later in the vlog, Kai described how undergoing surgery on her left wrist in January caused her to completely change up her gym routine.

"I do have to say, though, this six-pack was not easy. The surgery actually did help kickstart this because all I could do was squat, run, walk, and do abs. I did abs every single day for six months — every day," the recent high school graduate shared. "And I squatted a lot, and I did no upper body because I couldn't lift anything."

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'It Took a Lot of Discipline'

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/YouTube

Kai Trump flaunted her ripped six pack in a TikTok video.

The incoming University of Miami golf recruit also credited her six-pack abs to getting a proper amount of sleep and eating a clean diet.

"I'll be completely honest with you: yes, there are ways of cheating it, but it's not easy. It took a lot of discipline, a lot of sleep. Sleep is the most important thing ever. What you eat is way more important than how much you lift or how much you work out," Kai shared.

"I actually ended up working out less, and I got the body I wanted working out less because I actually took time to recover and feel good," she noted about how her overall well-being helped contribute to her cut abdominal muscles.

"I kind of took a step back, and I got what I wanted by doing less and just being more efficient with the time I had. I was also more cautious about everything I put in my body and how much sleep I got that night, or if I was traveling or whatever it was," she explained. "But I always made sure that I was moving."

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'Working on My Six-Pack'

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump first showed off her impressive abs in a YouTube Vlog.

Kai first revealed her abs in a vlog showing off her trip to Washington D.C. for the Fourth of July celebrations at the White House.

Before departing, she hit the gym and, when she got home, pulled up her shirt to flaunt her toned torso, telling fans, "Just got home, and guys, look at that, working on my six-pack."

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