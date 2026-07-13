Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 19, Lifts Her Shirt to Show Off Sculpted Abs After Grueling Workout — 'I'm Working on My Six-Pack'

The 19-year-old declared she was on her way to getting a "six-pack" in her latest vlog , which also included a behind-the-scenes look at how she spent the 4th of July with her grandpa, Donald Trump , at the White House 's America 250 celebration.

Kai Trump proudly showed off the results of her weightlifting workouts and golf training, lifting her shirt to reveal her toned midsection, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After crushing a gym workout and a round of golf, Kai returned to her mom's house, where she hiked up her navy sleeveless top to just below her bra to flaunt her abs.

"Just got home, and guys, look at that," she proudly exclaimed. "Working on my six-pack."

The University of Miami golf recruit then went on to do a series of unboxing videos of various clothing items, including a custom-made dress for an upcoming photoshoot.

"Oh my God, I'm in love," she said while holding up the garment, which was blurred out so it could be unveiled in a later vlog. The long dress's white spaghetti straps were the only element visible in the tease.