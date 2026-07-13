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Home > News > Kai Trump

Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 19, Lifts Her Shirt to Show Off Sculpted Abs After Grueling Workout — 'I'm Working on My Six-Pack'

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram, Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump showed how she's developing six-pack abs.

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July 13 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump proudly showed off the results of her weightlifting workouts and golf training, lifting her shirt to reveal her toned midsection, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 19-year-old declared she was on her way to getting a "six-pack" in her latest vlog, which also included a behind-the-scenes look at how she spent the 4th of July with her grandpa, Donald Trump, at the White House's America 250 celebration.

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Kai Trump Flaunted Her Burgeoning Six-Pack Abs

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Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump lifted her shirt to show off her sculpted midsection.

After crushing a gym workout and a round of golf, Kai returned to her mom's house, where she hiked up her navy sleeveless top to just below her bra to flaunt her abs.

"Just got home, and guys, look at that," she proudly exclaimed. "Working on my six-pack."

The University of Miami golf recruit then went on to do a series of unboxing videos of various clothing items, including a custom-made dress for an upcoming photoshoot.

"Oh my God, I'm in love," she said while holding up the garment, which was blurred out so it could be unveiled in a later vlog. The long dress's white spaghetti straps were the only element visible in the tease.

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Kai Trump Shows Off Her Gym Routine With Weights

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump regularly shows off her workouts in her YouTube vlogs.

Kai shared elements of her workout with her 1.5 million YouTube subscribers earlier in the video while performing single-arm kettlebell lifts with one knee up on a bench.

The recent high school graduate also included shots of her doing a single-arm cable triceps pushdown before going on to play a full 18-hole round of golf with a pal.

While Kai and her grandfather share a mutual love of golf, they don't have the same commitment to fitness.

"I work out so much. Like, about one minute a day, max. If I’m lucky," The Donald joked in May when announcing he was bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test for students, which had been discontinued in 2013 under former President Barack Obama's administration.

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Donald Trump Claimed He's Avoided Injuries by Not Working Out

photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has made it known he's not a fan of regular exercise.

In a 2015 interview, Trump insisted that steering clear of the gym had actually left him in better shape than many of his fitness-obsessed friends.

"All my friends who work out all the time, they're going for knee replacements, hip replacements — they're a disaster," he said at the time.

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Donald Trump Says He Gets Exercise Through Everyday Movement

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photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called using a treadmill 'boring'

In 2018, the president insisted that he got in enough physical activity through basic everyday movement to remain healthy.

"I get exercise. I mean, I walk, I this, I that. I run over to a building next door. I get more exercise than people think," he noted to Reuters.

During the same interview, he bragged, "I was on a treadmill for the first time actually in quite a while, and it was at a very steep angle, and I was there for a very long time... They were surprised. And they said, 'Well, you can stop now; that’s amazing.' And I said, ‘I can go much longer than this if you want me to.'"

However, earlier this year, the tycoon said he hadn't made a habit of using the device.

He told the Wall Street Journal, "I just don’t like it. It’s boring to walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do. That’s not for me."

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